    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    The retention by the eights Indian Premier League franchises is done and dusted ahead of the mega auction, set for next month. Here is the list of all the players retained and the auction purse remaining.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is ready to witness the intense mega auction, tentatively set for next month. Before the auction, the customary player retention officially took place on Tuesday. Some of the big names were retained, while the franchises released a few surprising big names. In the same light, we present the complete list of the players kept, along with the remaining auction purse.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
    Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (₹16 crore), MS Dhoni (₹12 crore), Moeen Ali (₹8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹6 crore).
    Released (significant players): Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar.
    Retention types: Indians - 3, Overseas - 1
    Purse deduction: ₹42 crore
    Available purse: ₹48 crore

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

    Delhi Capitals (DC)
    Retained: Rishabh Pant (₹16 cr), Axar Patel (₹9 cr), Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 cr) and Anrich Nortje (₹6.5 cr).
    Released (significant players): Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada.
    Retention types: Indians - 3, Overseas - 1
    Purse deduction: ₹42.5 cr
    Available purse: ₹47.5 cr

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
    Retained: Andre Russell (₹12 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (₹8 cr), Venkatesh Iyer (₹8 cr) and Sunil Narine (₹6 cr).
    Released (significant players): Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik and Lockie Ferguson.
    Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 2
    Purse deduction: ₹42 cr
    Available purse: ₹48 cr

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Amid retention race, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan likely to face one year ban; here's why

    Mumbai Indians (MI)
    Retained: Rohit Sharma (₹16 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 cr), Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 cr) and Kieron Pollard (₹6 cr)
    Released (significant players): Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar.
    Retention types: Indians - 3, Overseas - 1
    Purse deduction: ₹42 cr
    Available purse: ₹48 cr

    Punjab Kings (PBKS)
    Retained: Mayank Agarwal (₹12 cr) and Arshdeep Singh (₹4 cr).
    Released (significant players): KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Nicholas Pooran.
    Retention types: Indians - 2
    Purse deduction: ₹18 cr
    Available purse: ₹72 cr

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: - Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    Rajasthan Royals (RR)
    Retained: Sanju Samson (₹14 cr), Jos Buttler (₹10 cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹4 cr)
    Released (significant players): Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer
    Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 1
    Purse deduction: ₹28 cr
    Available purse: ₹62 cr

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
    Retained: Virat Kohli (₹15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (₹11 cr) and Mohammed Siraj (₹7 cr).
    Released (significant players): Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 1
    Purse deduction: ₹33 cr
    Available purse: ₹57 cr

    ALSO WATCH: RCB's new music video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and more will stump you

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
    Retained: Kane Williamson (₹14 cr), Abdul Samad (₹4 cr) and Umran Malik (₹4 cr).
    Released (significant players): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
    Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 1
    Purse deduction: ₹22 cr
    Available purse: ₹68 cr

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
