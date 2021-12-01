IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

The retention by the eights Indian Premier League franchises is done and dusted ahead of the mega auction, set for next month. Here is the list of all the players retained and the auction purse remaining.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (₹16 crore), MS Dhoni (₹12 crore), Moeen Ali (₹8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹6 crore).

Released (significant players): Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar.

Retention types: Indians - 3, Overseas - 1

Purse deduction: ₹42 crore

Available purse: ₹48 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained: Rishabh Pant (₹16 cr), Axar Patel (₹9 cr), Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 cr) and Anrich Nortje (₹6.5 cr).

Released (significant players): Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada.

Retention types: Indians - 3, Overseas - 1

Purse deduction: ₹42.5 cr

Available purse: ₹47.5 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Retained: Andre Russell (₹12 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (₹8 cr), Venkatesh Iyer (₹8 cr) and Sunil Narine (₹6 cr).

Released (significant players): Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik and Lockie Ferguson.

Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 2

Purse deduction: ₹42 cr

Available purse: ₹48 cr

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained: Rohit Sharma (₹16 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 cr), Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 cr) and Kieron Pollard (₹6 cr)

Released (significant players): Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar.

Retention types: Indians - 3, Overseas - 1

Purse deduction: ₹42 cr

Available purse: ₹48 cr

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Retained: Mayank Agarwal (₹12 cr) and Arshdeep Singh (₹4 cr).

Released (significant players): KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Nicholas Pooran.

Retention types: Indians - 2

Purse deduction: ₹18 cr

Available purse: ₹72 cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Retained: Sanju Samson (₹14 cr), Jos Buttler (₹10 cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹4 cr)

Released (significant players): Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 1

Purse deduction: ₹28 cr

Available purse: ₹62 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained: Virat Kohli (₹15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (₹11 cr) and Mohammed Siraj (₹7 cr).

Released (significant players): Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 1

Purse deduction: ₹33 cr

Available purse: ₹57 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Retained: Kane Williamson (₹14 cr), Abdul Samad (₹4 cr) and Umran Malik (₹4 cr).

Released (significant players): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Retention types: Indians - 2, Overseas - 1

Purse deduction: ₹22 cr

Available purse: ₹68 cr