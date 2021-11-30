IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

According media reports, both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have taken pay cuts to extend their stay in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Two of India's greatest cricketers, who have also been a highlight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, are Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli. There's no denying that both these cricketers have made their mark in the cash-rich T20 tournament over the years. While King Kohli has led RCB's formidable batting lineup, Thala Dhoni has been the mainstay of Chennai Super Kings's successful IPL campaigns, leading them to four title wins.

With all eyes on the highly anticipated mega auction for the 15th season of the IPL, CSK and RCB revealed the names of players retaining on Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have taken pay cuts to continue playing for their respective IPL franchises.

One of India's celebrated batters, Virat Kohli, has reportedly taken a pay cut for Rs 2 crore to continue playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore. One may recall that Kohli stepped down as skipper of RCB earlier this year after having guided the team to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Kohli, earning a staggering Rs 17 crore at RCB, will now earn Rs 15 crore in IPL 2022. Virat Kohli has played 207 games for RCB, scoring 6283 runs that include five centuries and 42 half-centuries. With a batting average of 37.39, Kohli's 113 runs against Kings XI Punjab in 2016 remains his highest.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, expected to be Chennai's top choice on retention day after a fruitful season with the Yellow Brigade in 2021, has opted to take a pay cut to accommodate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The legendary CSK skipper will earn Rs 12 crore in the next season of IPL, while Jadeja will earn Rs 16 crore in IPL 2022. Dhoni has featured in 220 games for CSK, scoring a total of 4746 runs with a batting average of 39.55. Known as one the best finishers in the game, Dhoni's highest of 84 not out came in 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.