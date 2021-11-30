  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

    According media reports, both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have taken pay cuts to extend their stay in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    IPL 2022 retention MS Dhoni Virat Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB Here's how much they will earn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 11:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Two of India's greatest cricketers, who have also been a highlight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, are Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli. There's no denying that both these cricketers have made their mark in the cash-rich T20 tournament over the years. While King Kohli has led RCB's formidable batting lineup, Thala Dhoni has been the mainstay of Chennai Super Kings's successful IPL campaigns, leading them to four title wins.

    With all eyes on the highly anticipated mega auction for the 15th season of the IPL, CSK and RCB revealed the names of players retaining on Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have taken pay cuts to continue playing for their respective IPL franchises.

    Also read: IPL 2022: Amid retention race, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan likely to face one year ban; here's why

    One of India's celebrated batters, Virat Kohli, has reportedly taken a pay cut for Rs 2 crore to continue playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore. One may recall that Kohli stepped down as skipper of RCB earlier this year after having guided the team to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Kohli, earning a staggering Rs 17 crore at RCB, will now earn Rs 15 crore in IPL 2022. Virat Kohli has played 207 games for RCB, scoring 6283 runs that include five centuries and 42 half-centuries. With a batting average of 37.39, Kohli's 113 runs against Kings XI Punjab in 2016 remains his highest.

    Also read: IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Samson retained; Rahul, Pandya, Gill, Dhawan, Iyer enter auction pool

    Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, expected to be Chennai's top choice on retention day after a fruitful season with the Yellow Brigade in 2021, has opted to take a pay cut to accommodate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The legendary CSK skipper will earn Rs 12 crore in the next season of IPL, while Jadeja will earn Rs 16 crore in IPL 2022. Dhoni has featured in 220 games for CSK, scoring a total of 4746 runs with a batting average of 39.55. Known as one the best finishers in the game, Dhoni's highest of 84 not out came in 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 11:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)-ayh

    Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw (Twitter reactions)-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Kiwi batters survive Indian spinners, hold on for nail-biting draw, match reports, result, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Kiwi batters survive Indian spinners, hold on for nail-biting draw

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan' (WATCH)-ayh

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan'

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS] scj

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS]

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO] SCJ

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO]

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive SCJ

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Amid retention race, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan likely to face one year ban; here's why-ayh

    IPL 2022: Amid retention race, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan likely to face one year ban; here's why

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Video Icon
    Xenobot babies World's first living robots can reproduce say scientists

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Video Icon
    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon