    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad halt Gujarat's unbeaten run?

    Match 21 of IPL 2022 will be played between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. With GT being unbeaten, SRH will aim to halt it as we present the match preview and winner prediction.

    Ayush Gupta
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It is set to be an engaging encounter between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and new side Gujarat Titians (GT) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Monday, the game will occur at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As SRH looks to halt GT's unbeaten start, here is the match preview and the predicted winner.

    Current form
    As for SRH, it has played three matches, winning just one, besides losing a couple, while it won its last game against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets. On the other hand, GT has won all the three matches it has played so far, last winning against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    SRH is negligibly rich in bowling. However, its batting possesses some fine hitters, making it a consolidated department. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan are likely to take the limelight.

    For GT, it has a solemn bowling unit. In contrast, it has some star batters who were sensational in the last match. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will be tough to handle.

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    Both sides are injury-free for now. The weather in Navi Mumbai will be barely hot, with the temperature ranging around 26-36 degrees, along with 52% humidity. The pitch will play slow, as a score of about 150-160 might be competitive, while the dew factor will urge the sides to chase.

    Probable XI
    SRH:     Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
    GT: Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Darshan Nalkande.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Tripathi, Markram, Gill (c) - Gill will give an explosive start, while his great form makes him the skipper. Tripathi will fire at number three, along with Markram, who consolidates in the middle.
    Wicketkeeper: Wade - He is the only man in great opening form.
    All-rounders: Abhishek, Sundar, Pandya - Abhishek has risen in form with the bat, while Sundar has been a constant impact with his spins. Meanwhile, Pandya is contributing invariably across departments.
    Bowlers: Natarajan, Ferguson, Rashid, Shami (vc) - Rashid is a no-brainer here for his lethal spins, while the remaining trio have been consistent with their pace, whereas Shami's dependability makes him Gill's deputy.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 11, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins; toss might play a factor

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
