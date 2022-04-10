IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck

Kolkata Knight Riders will next take on Iyer’s former side Delhi Capitals in Match Number 19 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have kick-started Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a bang. With three wins in the first four games, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is on top of the league table and has been impressive with their performance so far.

From pacer Umesh Yadav and explosive batter Andre Russell, KKR players have complemented each other well in the 15th edition of the T20 league. Under captain Iyer, who was signed by the two-time winners for Rs 12.25 crore in the mega auction, the team appear to have found their mojo for this season early.

Also read: From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

Iyer has impressed all with his leadership skills and decision-making in the field. The KKR captain, who scored three consecutive half-centuries against Sri Lanka in the 3-match T20I series in February, is yet to make a mark with the bat. However, the batter is winning hearts with his extraordinary dancing skills.

Ahead of Kolkata's game against his former side Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, Iyer was seen having a fun dance-off with his Caribbean teammate, Andre Russell, during a training session in the gym.

KKR shared a video on its Instagram handle to give its supporters a glimpse of Iyer and Russell's dancing skills as they try to outperform each other. They captioned it, "Ready to witness a million-dollar dance-off? @ar12russell @shreyas41 • #KnightsInAction presented by @glancescreen | #IPL2022" The video has left fans thrilled with several complementing the two players for their dancing skills.

KKR has beaten the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians in the tournament so far. In the last game against the Mumbai Indians, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins equalled KL Rahul's record of the fastest fifty in the IPL when he reached the milestone in just 14 balls.