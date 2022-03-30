Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds

    Match 6 of IPL 2022 saw Royal Challengers Bangalore edge Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets. Here's how social media reacted to the low-scoring encounter.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

    It was a surprisingly low-scoring encounter in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to edge past former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. As a result, social media responded in a mixed fashion.

    Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to field, as KKR was off to a terrible start, losing three wickets within the powerplay, while it was down to 46/4 by the seventh over. The track was languid compared to the previous one that RCB played against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and lost by five wickets, with the latter chasing a 200-plus target. Consequently, the batters struggled to build partnerships.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    While Sunil Narine (12) and Sam Billings (14) contributed 21 for the fourth wicket, it was the final pair of Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) that added 27 before KKR was shot out for 128 within the 19th over. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the star of RCB bowling with a four-for, while pacer Harshal Patel nailed it with his economy. RCB beamed with confidence heading into the chase.

    However, it was a lousy start from RCB, too, losing three wickets within the third over of the PP, with just 17 runs on the board. Nevertheless, David Willey (18) and Sherfane Rutherford (25) contributed 45 for the fourth wicket to bring RCB back into the chase before the former fell to mystery spinner Narine in the 11th. The latter and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) added 39 more to take the score to 101/5, as the Rutherford was stumped off leg-spinner Chakravarthy.

    ALSO READ: Akhtar predicts Babar Azam's IPL price tag; hopes to see him open with Kohli some day

    A flurry of wickets fell in the slog overs, while the equation came down to seven off the final six, as Dinesh Karthik (14*) slammed a couple of boundaries in the first two balls of the last over to seal the deal by three wickets. For KKR, pacer Tim Southee claimed three, while Narine was heavily economical.
    Brief scores: KKR 128 in 18.5 overs (Russell- 25; Hasaranga- 4/20) lost to RCB 132/7 in 19.2 overs (Rutherford- 28; Southee- 3/20) by three wickets.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for Punjab Kings PBKS Bhanuka Rajapaksa-ayh

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for PBKS's Bhanuka Rajapaksa

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates - gps

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service snt

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Recent Stories

    football Mbappe eyes Arsenal legend Henry's all-time goal scoring record with France snt

    Mbappe eyes Arsenal legend Henry's all-time goal scoring record with France

    Urfi Javed slams Sussane Khan sister Farah Ali Khan for subtly sl*t shaming her drb

    Urfi Javed slams Sussane Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan for ‘subtly sl*t shaming’ her

    Fresh fruits to yoghurt 5 foods items to add to make you smell good gcw

    Fresh fruits to yoghurt: 5 foods items to avoid bad body odour

    Pregnant goat raped tortured to death by 3 in Kerala gcw

    Pregnant goat raped, tortured to death by 3 in Kerala

    Bill to unify three Delhi civic bodies passed in Lok Sabha gcw

    Bill to unify three Delhi civic bodies passed in Lok Sabha

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon