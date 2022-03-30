IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds

It was a surprisingly low-scoring encounter in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to edge past former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. As a result, social media responded in a mixed fashion.

Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to field, as KKR was off to a terrible start, losing three wickets within the powerplay, while it was down to 46/4 by the seventh over. The track was languid compared to the previous one that RCB played against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and lost by five wickets, with the latter chasing a 200-plus target. Consequently, the batters struggled to build partnerships.

While Sunil Narine (12) and Sam Billings (14) contributed 21 for the fourth wicket, it was the final pair of Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) that added 27 before KKR was shot out for 128 within the 19th over. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the star of RCB bowling with a four-for, while pacer Harshal Patel nailed it with his economy. RCB beamed with confidence heading into the chase.

However, it was a lousy start from RCB, too, losing three wickets within the third over of the PP, with just 17 runs on the board. Nevertheless, David Willey (18) and Sherfane Rutherford (25) contributed 45 for the fourth wicket to bring RCB back into the chase before the former fell to mystery spinner Narine in the 11th. The latter and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) added 39 more to take the score to 101/5, as the Rutherford was stumped off leg-spinner Chakravarthy.

A flurry of wickets fell in the slog overs, while the equation came down to seven off the final six, as Dinesh Karthik (14*) slammed a couple of boundaries in the first two balls of the last over to seal the deal by three wickets. For KKR, pacer Tim Southee claimed three, while Narine was heavily economical.

Brief scores: KKR 128 in 18.5 overs (Russell- 25; Hasaranga- 4/20) lost to RCB 132/7 in 19.2 overs (Rutherford- 28; Southee- 3/20) by three wickets.