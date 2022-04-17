Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH, Match Prediction: Hyderabad aims to keep rising, eyes Punjab domination

    On Sunday, Punjab Kings will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. SRH will aim to continue its upwards trend and dominate PBKS. Here's the match preview and predicted winner.

    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 28 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Sunday, the game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While SRH aims to continue with its newly-found winning momentum, it will eye domination against PBKS as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    PBKS has played five matches, winning three and losing a couple, while its last game was a 12-run win over record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, SRH has also played the same number of matches and is in a similar state as PBKS, while its previous match was a win over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    PBKS is heavy in terms of its bowling. However, its batters, too, could turn the tables, despite being its weakness so far. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar will rip it apart.

    As for SRH, it is dominated as well by its bowling. Although its batting has been a let-down, it is fast picking up. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan will nail it.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    There is no injury crisis for any side. In 18 encounters between the two, SRH leads 12-6, while in 14 meetings in India, SRH has an 11-3 lead. It will be their first-ever clash in Navi Mumbai.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Navi Mumbai weather will be considerably hot, with an expected temperature of around 26-34 degrees and 59% humidity. As for the pitch, it will remain slow, with a competitive score of about 160-170 being expected, while the dew would force the toss-winning side to chase.

    Probable XI
    PBKS:     Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma/Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith/Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora and Arshdeep Singh.
    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Dhawan, Williamson, Markram, Tripathi - Dhawan, and Williamson will give a top start, while Tripathi will blaze at number three, while Markram will dominate in the middle.
    Wicketkeeper: Pooran - He is the man who is in the better form of all.
    All-rounders: Livingstone, Sundar, Smith - While Livingstone is ruling with the bat, Sundar impacts with his spins. Smith has been dominant across departments, while Livingstone's reliable form makes him the deputy captain.
    Bowlers: Rabada, Natarajan (c), Chahar - Chahar is a no-brainer here for his lethal spins, while the remaining duo are must-haves for their impactful pace, as Natarajan's viscosity makes him the skipper.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 17, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: PBKS to win due to its effective bowling

