    BCCI begins hunt for IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    The IPL 2022 is being held in Mumbai and Pune, with a limited number of crowds. Meanwhile, BCCI has requested a proposal for staging the closing ceremony this term.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is being held in India entirely for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The venues have been limited to Mumbai and Pune to curb travel and chances of infection contraction. Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 will likely have a closing ceremony for the first time in five years.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has surprisingly invited bids from top entities to help organise the IPL 2022 closing ceremony. It has issued a ‘Request for Proposal’, which is up for purchase till April 25, while the document costs ₹1,00,000.

    Image credit: Getty

    “The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process, including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”), which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25, 2022,” BCCI’s release read.

    Image credit: BCCI

    “Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid,” it added.

    Image credit: BCCI

    While the league stage matches of the IPL 2022 occur in Mumbai (3 venues) and Pune (1 venue), the playoffs are likely to be held in Kolkata and Lucknow. As for the final, it is most certainly to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, which has a capacity of 1,00,000 spectators.

