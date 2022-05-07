Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    On Saturday, Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. While PBKS desperately eyes a win, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, along with preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR punjab-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published May 7, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 52 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. While RR looks to remain in the top four, PBKS looks to rise up desperately, as here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    PBKS is currently placed seventh, winning and losing five games apiece off 10, while it won its last match against table-topper new team Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets. As for RR, it is ranked third, winning six off ten and losing four, while in the previous match, it lost to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    PBKS is heavy with the ball and is quite strong in the department. Nonetheless, its batting possesses some exquisite talents and is certainly not weak. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar could turn things around.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    In contrast, RR has a decent bowling attack. Yet, its batting has caused trouble for the bowlers, making it a strong department. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult will nail it.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No team is suffering from any massive injury concern. In 23 meetings between the two, RR leads 13-10, while in 17 encounters in India, RR has a 9-8 lead. Their only clash at Wankhede saw PBKS getting the upper hand.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-33 degrees and 65% humidity. The pitch will be evenly-poised, with a slight advantage for the batters, while the match being an afternoon game, the toss-winning side might look to defend.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    Probable XI
    PBKS:     Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.
    RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Dhawan, Nair, Hetmyer - Dhawan will give the right start, while Nair and Hetmyer have been dominant in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson - Both men have been explosive at the top and are no-brainers here. Buttler's trustworthiness makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Ashwin, Livingstone - While Ashwin has been effective with his off-spins, Livingstone has been dangerous with the bat, especially as a finisher.
    Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Rabada, Krishna, Chahar - Chahal and Chahar are must-haves due to their effective spins, while Chahal's viscosity makes him Buttler's deputy, whereas the remaining duo has been terrific with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 7, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RR wins due to a better team and form

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy snt

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken snt

    Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild RBA

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild

    tennis Madrid Open 2022 Novak Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Rafael Nadal snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Nadal

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon