IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Match 52 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. While RR looks to remain in the top four, PBKS looks to rise up desperately, as here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

PBKS is currently placed seventh, winning and losing five games apiece off 10, while it won its last match against table-topper new team Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets. As for RR, it is ranked third, winning six off ten and losing four, while in the previous match, it lost to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

PBKS is heavy with the ball and is quite strong in the department. Nonetheless, its batting possesses some exquisite talents and is certainly not weak. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar could turn things around.

In contrast, RR has a decent bowling attack. Yet, its batting has caused trouble for the bowlers, making it a strong department. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult will nail it.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

No team is suffering from any massive injury concern. In 23 meetings between the two, RR leads 13-10, while in 17 encounters in India, RR has a 9-8 lead. Their only clash at Wankhede saw PBKS getting the upper hand.

Weather and pitch report

The Mumbai weather will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-33 degrees and 65% humidity. The pitch will be evenly-poised, with a slight advantage for the batters, while the match being an afternoon game, the toss-winning side might look to defend.

Probable XI

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan, Nair, Hetmyer - Dhawan will give the right start, while Nair and Hetmyer have been dominant in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson - Both men have been explosive at the top and are no-brainers here. Buttler's trustworthiness makes him the skipper.

All-rounders: Ashwin, Livingstone - While Ashwin has been effective with his off-spins, Livingstone has been dangerous with the bat, especially as a finisher.

Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Rabada, Krishna, Chahar - Chahal and Chahar are must-haves due to their effective spins, while Chahal's viscosity makes him Buttler's deputy, whereas the remaining duo has been terrific with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: May 7, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins due to a better team and form