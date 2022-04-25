IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Monday. While CSK looks to get more wins in its bag after a torrid start, PBKS will not back down either. Here is the preview and prediction.

Current form

Both teams have had a similar performance so far. PBKS is placed eighth, having played seven matches, winning three and losing four, while it lost its last game to Delhi Capitals (DC) poorly, by nine wickets. As for CSK, it is placed ninth, winning just a couple off seven and losing five, while it defeated record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in its previous match by three wickets.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

PBKS will be heavy with the ball, which is its strength. Nevertheless, it cannot be regarded as weak considering its star-studded batting line-up. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are the ones to make an impact.

On the other hand, CSK is pretty intense with the ball but has surprisingly not fired yet. Nonetheless, it has to rely on its talented batting, which is somewhat its strength. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, and MS Dhoni will look to turn things around.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

While PBKS is without injuries, CSK remains without pacer Deepak Chahar, ruled out for the season with a back injury. In 27 outings, CSK leads 16-11, while in 26 IPL meetings, CSK has a lead of 15-11. In 21 encounters in India, CSK leads 12-9, while of their three clashes at Wankhede, CSK is 2-1 ahead. The game earlier this season saw PBKs winning by 54 runs.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai will be scalding, with the temperature expected to be around 29-37 degrees and 44% humidity. Meanwhile, the pitch will be even, assisting the batters initially. However, the dew factor will prompt the toss-winning side to bowl first.

Probable XI

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora and Arshdeep Singh.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Dhawan, Rayudu, Dube - Uthappa and Dhawan will give a strong start, along with Rayudu firing at number three, while Dube will act as the finisher in the middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Dhoni - He makes the cut, thanks to his sublime finishing skills.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Livingstone (c), Smith - Jadeja will definitely impact across departments, while Livingstone has been nailing with the bat, making him the skipper, whereas Smith has been impactful with his fast bowling.

Bowlers: Bravo (vc), Rabada, Chahar - While Chahar has been consistent with his leg-spins, Bravo and Rabada are nailing it with their pace, especially Bravo, whose impactfulness makes him Livingstone's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: April 25, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins due to better team and historical advantage