IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?

Rajasthan Royals has had a decent IPL 2022. Meanwhile, the players recently were seen wearing black dhotis. But why?

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) has had a great start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Currently, it is placed in the third spot, while its top-order batting performance, along with classy bowling, has seen it dominate the tournament. Meanwhile, the RR players were caught doing something orthodox recently.

In a couple of recent posts shared by RR on its social media handles, the players were seen wearing black dhotis. The players included skipper Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen and a few more. The picture of Samson and Buttler was captioned, "Adipoli Buttler Chettan 👊🔥".

Meanwhile, RR shared a video of the same, as Samson leading the players in dhoti as they try to fold it up in a traditional South Indian style. "𝘞𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘱 𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘯? 😎", captioned RR. Although it is unknown what is the reason behind the RR players donning a dhoti, judging that the side is led by Samson, who hails from Kerala, it is not entirely surprising.

Later, Chahal also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture along with the gang and captioned the photo, "Pune 🚌 #lungigang 💗". RR is currently in Pune for its upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. RR has played seven matches, winning five and losing a couple, while Buttler and Chahal top the batting and bowling chart of the tournament this season, respectively.