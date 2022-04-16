IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Match Prediction: Mumbai facing an uphill battle against determined Lucknow

Mumbai Indians is up against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Saturday. A winless MI will have a daunting task against a persistent LSG. Here's the match preview and predicted winner.

It could turn out to be a tricky game between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. As MI looks to end its winless start against a resolute LSG, we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

MI is winless in its five matches so far. Its last game happened to be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs. As for LSG, it has played five, winning three and losing a couple, while it lost out its last match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just three runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

MI is lethal with its bowling, but it hasn't been convenient. Its batting is prestigious too, but the lack of wins has demoralised the department. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer have a task.

On the other hand, LSG is also heavy in its bowling. As for its batting, it is considerably talented and could upset the opponent's bowling attack. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan can rip apart MI.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

None of the teams is struggling with injuries. The weather in Mumbai would be slightly hot, with temperatures likely to range between 27-32 degrees and 64% humidity. The track will somewhat suit the seamers initially, while chasing would still be the preferred option for the side winning the toss.

Probable XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith and Jaydev Unadkat.

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Badoni, Hooda, Varma (c), Yadav - While Yadav will be a top hit at number three or the middle order, the reaming three have been consistent in the same order. Also, Varma's viscosity makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeepers: Rahul, de Kock (vc), Kishan - All the three will be dominant at the top order, while de Kock's dependability makes him Varma's deputy.

All-rounder: Krunal - He is a must-have who is heavily reliable with his leg spins.

Bowlers: Bishnoi, Avesh, Thampi - The trio have been unwavering with their pace, making them no-brainers here.

Match details

Date and day: April 16, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Although the momentum favours LSG, judging by the team, MI might have the upper hand here