Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Match Prediction: Mumbai facing an uphill battle against determined Lucknow

    Mumbai Indians is up against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Saturday. A winless MI will have a daunting task against a persistent LSG. Here's the match preview and predicted winner.

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 MI vs LSG mumbai-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch weather pitch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It could turn out to be a tricky game between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. As MI looks to end its winless start against a resolute LSG, we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    MI is winless in its five matches so far. Its last game happened to be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs. As for LSG, it has played five, winning three and losing a couple, while it lost out its last match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just three runs.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    MI is lethal with its bowling, but it hasn't been convenient. Its batting is prestigious too, but the lack of wins has demoralised the department. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer have a task.

    On the other hand, LSG is also heavy in its bowling. As for its batting, it is considerably talented and could upset the opponent's bowling attack. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan can rip apart MI.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - DC'S KHALEEL AHMED DESPERATE TO GET THE BALL SWINGING AT WANKHEDE STADIUM VS RCB

    "

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    None of the teams is struggling with injuries. The weather in Mumbai would be slightly hot, with temperatures likely to range between 27-32 degrees and 64% humidity. The track will somewhat suit the seamers initially, while chasing would still be the preferred option for the side winning the toss.

    Probable XI
    MI:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith and Jaydev Unadkat.
    LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Badoni, Hooda, Varma (c), Yadav - While Yadav will be a top hit at number three or the middle order, the reaming three have been consistent in the same order. Also, Varma's viscosity makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeepers: Rahul, de Kock (vc), Kishan - All the three will be dominant at the top order, while de Kock's dependability makes him Varma's deputy.
    All-rounder: Krunal - He is a must-have who is heavily reliable with his leg spins.
    Bowlers: Bishnoi, Avesh, Thampi - The trio have been unwavering with their pace, making them no-brainers here.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 16, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Although the momentum favours LSG, judging by the team, MI might have the upper hand here

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat to Hyderabad; Twitter lauds Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram brilliance-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him-ayh

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR hyderabad-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR, Match Prediction: Dominant Kolkata aims for success against a spirited Hyderabad

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR snt

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat to Hyderabad; Twitter lauds Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram brilliance-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

    Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter-ayh

    Crazy Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab-dnm

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab

    5 Indian spices that rule kitchens across the world-dnm

    5 Indian spices that rule kitchens across the world

    Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must-dnm

    Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon