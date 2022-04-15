Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Chennai Super Kings has had a troubled start to IPL 2022. However, the players kept the fans engaged ahead of Puthandu and participated in the Kolam challenge.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    It has been a tough start for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In the five matches so far, it has lost four and won just one. However, the CSK players continue to entertain the fans, as they recently participated in the Kolam Challenge ahead of Puthandu (Tamil Nadu New Year).

    In the challenge, the CSK players tried to draw the rangoli art on the floor using rice flour. Besides, they also wore a traditional dhoti over their CSK jerseys. The franchise posted some videos of the same on social media, where cricketers like Narayan Jagadeesan, Devon Conway, Hari Nishaanth, and Bhagath Varma displayed their dancing skills.

    "Gearing up for Pattimandram, Vadai, Payasam 😋 and more 🥳," read one of the posts, while the other read, "Super Kudumbam 🦁 ➡️ Super fans 💛!", as the players wished the CSK fans on the occasion. The dance video was captioned, "Kings with Kolamaavu! 👑v🔯 Super Local Challenge with the Chennai boys! 😎", while another video caption read, "BGM udu! BGM udu! Bringing on the Fire! 🦁🔥".

    CSK's next game will be against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday evening. GT has had a great start to the tournament under Hardik Pandya. It is placed atop the table, while with the momentum on its side, it will be an uphill task for Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
