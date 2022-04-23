IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Russell's 4-for shadows Pandya's 67; fans entertained

Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is happening between former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and new team Gujarat Titans (GT). Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, GT has managed to put on a par score of 156/9. While skipper Hardik Pandya slammed an impressive 67, it was overshadowed by pacer Andre Russell's four-for, leaving fans amazed.

Pandya came to bat at number three in the second over after opener Shubman Gill fell for seven. He put on a 75-run stand for the second wicket with opener Wirddhiman Saha (25). He eventually slammed his seventh IPL half-century and scored 67 off 49 balls, including four fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 136.73.

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - KKR vs GT (Match 35)

While Pandya slammed his maiden 50 of the season, he fell in the 18th to pacer Tim Southee. Meanwhile, the tables were soon turned, as GT lost wickets in a flurry thereon, while Russell scalped four in the final over to push GT onto the backfoot. He became the first bowler to claim four in a spell of one over or less in the IPL, while it is his best spell in an IPL over.

As for the match, GT opted to bat first and managed to post a par total of 156/9. Pandya remained the top scorer for 67, while Russell claimed four, along with fellow pacer Tim Southee who claimed three.

Brief scores: GT 156/9 (Pandya- 67; Russell- 4/5; Southee- 3/24) vs KKR.