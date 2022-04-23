Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, KKR vs GT, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata halt Gujarat's fine winning streak?

    On Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders is up against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. While KKR has lost three straight matches, GT is on a winning streak. Here's the match preview and predicted winner.

    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against new team Gujarat Titans (GT). On Saturday, the match will occur at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While KKR has lost three consecutive games, GT is on a winning streak as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    KKR has played seven and won three besides losing four, while it lost its last game to former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs. As for GT, it is placed at the top, winning five of six and losing one, while it won its last match against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    KKR remains a balanced side. While its bowling can be considered its strength, it is filled with all-round options, making it a dangerous side. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins are the ones to rule.

    As for GT, it has a decent bowling attack, making it its strength, while given the batting prowess it has, the department cannot be considered frail. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson can make things difficult for the opponent.

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    No injury concerns are affecting the sides for now. The weather in Navi Mumbai will be sizzling, with an expected temperature of around 28-39 degrees and 42% humidity. The pitch will act slow, and a total of about 150-160 could be competitive, while the persisting dew factor would force the toss-winning side to bowl first.

    Probable XI
    KKR:     Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
    GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammad Shami.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Shreyas, Gill, Miller - Gill and Shreyas will give the start here, while Miller will dominate as a finisher.
    Wicketkeeper: Jackson - He is the only man in the department who is in some decent form.
    All-rounders: Russell (vc), Narine, Pandya (c) - While Russell will be an all-round pick here, with his reliability making him the deputy captain, Narine will rule with the ball, whereas Pandya's impactfulness with the bat makes him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Umesh, Rashid, Shami, Dayal - Umesh and Shami will be ruling with their pace, while Rashid and Dayal have been invariant with their spins.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 23, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins due to better confidence and momentum

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
