IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video

Hardik Pandya continues to lead the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) on a satisfactory note in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Besides his team, his family of Serbian wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya are also enjoying with him. During IPL 2022, Natasa is keeping her fans engaged as usual with her fantastic looks and trendy videos from the team's bubble and hotel room.

However, in Natasa's recent video, something interesting happened. She was showing off her contemporary looks, as she happened to be wearing a pink top and jeans, while she also displayed her earring. At this time, Agastya comes in and tries to talk to Natasa, while the latter indicates that she is shooting a video.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, instead of going away, Agastya enters the frame and waves at the camera, as Natasa does the same before the video ends. The toddler is seen holding a blue plastic bat in his hand. "Watch till the end for a surprise 🥰❣️", captioned Natasa, while Pandya's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma, commented, "Aggulliiii".

Earlier, Natasa had posted a photo in the same outfit on Wednesday, as she looked captivating yet straightforward in the same. "🤳 after a long time 🦄", she captioned the photo, while Pankhuri commented using heart emojis. Meanwhile, she was also clicked in the same outfit alongside Pandya on Wednesday, ahead of GT's game against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, SRH vs GT - Hardik Pandya thanks god for helping Gujarat out

It is not the first look she has presented during IPL 2022, as she portrayed another style in a black dress a few days back, which she captioned, "#OOTD ✨". She has also been giving away some of her summer looks, as in this, she is seen flaunting her stylish monokini in short jeans.