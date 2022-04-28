IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Hardik Pandya thanks god for helping Gujarat out

New side Gujarat Titans (GT) is on a roll in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It defeated former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish in Match 40, held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was thankful to god for having luck on his side.

Chasing a stiff target of 196, GT required 56 from the final four overs. It came down to 22 off the last six deliveries, as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan pulled off a spectacular finish, with the latter slamming pacer Marco Jansen for three sixes to break SRH's hearts. As a result, GT reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Following the victory, Pandya stated, "We are quite practical and talk about winning the right situations. We always back them because they have a lot of self-belief. We have intentionally tried to ensure that the dugout or the dressing room keeps the atmosphere calm because it helps the players play their best game. A lot of credit goes to the support staff."

"I keep joking in the dressing room that God tells us 'You guys are good. I'll help you'. It's happening so often that I fear we may run out of luck in the knockout games. A lot of people get a lot of freedom. It's [atmosphere] very chilled out. There's not much pressure given to the players."

Pandya has been great himself in terms of performance as a player. While his batting is doing the talk, he is also getting back to being a full-time pacer. He is currently the highest run-scorer from his side and the third in IPL 2022, amassing 305 in seven innings at a shining average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 137.38. He has hot three half-centuries, along with the best score of an unbeaten 87, while with the ball, he has claimed four from three at an economy of 7.56, with his best figures being 1/18.

Speaking on his bowling fitness, Pandya affirmed, "It's just a conscious decision to manage my bowling. The plan is to bowl whenever the team needs me. It's a long tournament, and I don't want to get too excited early. Same with Rahul [Tewatia] as well. He's ready whenever the ball is given to him."