IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

Wednesday, Gujarat Titans is up against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Both teams will battle for the top spot as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It will be at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, as both teams will battle for the top spot. Ahead of the same, here is the match preview and the predicted winner.

Current form

Both teams happen to be at the top phase of the IPL 2022 points table. GT has played seven matches, winning six and losing one, while it won its last game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight runs. As for SRH, it has played seven, winning five and losing a couple, while it won its previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

GT is decent in terms of bowling, as it is its strength. However, its batting is too talented to call it weak. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will make the opponents toil.

As for SRH, it has strong bowling. While it might look weak on papers with the bat, it has picked up pace in the last five matches, and it certainly seems the other way around. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan will be the ones to rule.

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: "NO TIME TO DWELL IN THE PAST FOR DELHI CAPITALS" - ROVMAN POWELL

Injury concerns, head-to-head, weather and pitch report

There is no injury concern for any of the sides. The last encounter between the two saw SRH win, while it happens to be the only loss for GT in IPL 2022. The weather in Mumbai would be hot, with an expected temperature of around 29-36 degrees and 53% humidity. The pitch will favour the batters, while dew will force the side winning the toss to chase.

Probable XI

GT: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Darshan Nalkande.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER STYLE QUOTIENT FOR YUZVENDRA CHAHAL'S WIFE DHANASHREE VERMA

Fantasy XI

Batters: Miller, Tripathi, Gill - Gill and Tripathi will open well, while Miller will be the perfect finisher here.

Wicketkeeper: Pooran has been explosive with the bat, making him a must-have here.

All-rounders: Markram, Tewatia, Pandya - Markram has been effective with the bat, while Tewatia and Pandya have been productive across departments, whereas the latter's efficacy makes him the skipper.

Bowlers: Shami, Rashid, Natarajan (vc), Mailk - Rashid is a no-brainer here for his cogent spins, while the remaining trio have been deadly with the pace, as Natarajan's viscosity makes him Pandya's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: April 27, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Chasing team wins