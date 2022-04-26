IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a decent IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, he is getting tremendous support from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, who keeps fans engaged with her styles.

It has been a fantastic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far and holds the Purple Cap. Meanwhile, he has been getting incredible support from all, including his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, who can be seen cheering for him and his team, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), from the stands at the venues.

Since being associated with Chahal, Dhanashree has gained immense popularity among fans. As a result, she keeps them engaged with her dance videos and his fashionable beauty. She recently did the same again, concerning her style quotient, as she shared her latest fashion trend in the form of some of her pictures.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Dhanashree shared some images on her Instagram handle, as she is seen sitting in a car, wearing a full-handed black half-belly top and whitish-grey track pants. She gets clicked in various poses as she rests against the car's dashboard. "How's your rear view 😎 My peeps know how much I spend time sitting in the car… it's my comfort & peace 🤙🏻🚗", she captioned.

As for Dhanashree's fashion in the stands, it keeps changing per match, while she has displayed quite some of her looks throughout IPL 2022, with more to come in the remaining matchdays. Here, she looks pretty in a simple pink top and jeans. "We Halla Bol 💕" is what she captioned in the photos.

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - PANDYA ENGAGES IN INTENSE WORKOUT SESSION, AGASTYA LEARNS TO SHAKE HANDS

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared a dance video of herself. She is seen transforming herself from a trendy western look to another similar look with a gown as she dances to a remodelled Indian classical tune. "Found this tune as interesting as this transition 🤙🏻🌹 Do you love this look?" the caption of her video read.