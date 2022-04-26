IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

Delhi Capitals have had an average outing so far in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell feels that it should not dwell on the past and look ahead.

As far as Delhi Capitals' (DC's) performance in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, it has been an average and mixed start for the side. In seven matches so far, it has won three and lost four, while it is placed in the seventh spot. However, Windies batter Rovman Powell feels that DC has no time to dwell on the past performances and should keep looking ahead into the upcoming games.

Powell made headlines in DC's last match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), as he slammed three straight boundaries in the final over of the game to keep DC in the chase. Yet, a certain waist-height no-ball was denied by the on-field umpire, which turned out to be a result-altering decision, as DC lost by 15 runs. Regardless, the Jamaican is not fretting over it.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have many games coming up, and we have no time to dwell on the past. We have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up — important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past," he told DCTV.

"To be honest, I was pretty confident [hitting those sixes]. After I got the first two, I wondered what could happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire's decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on," he added.

ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER STYLE QUOTIENT FOR YUZVENDRA CHAHAL'S WIFE DHANASHREE VERMA

Powell speculated about the upcoming games, "It's some important games. We are at seventh in the table, which is a good place to be at this point of the competition. It's just for us now to continue climbing the ladder and hopefully reach our goal, which is the top four. Once we qualify for the top four, then we have a shot at winning the 2022 IPL."

Powell expressed his confidence in the current form and recognised that he had been waiting for it for a long time. He looks to carry the same momentum in the upcoming matches. DC's next game happens to be against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.