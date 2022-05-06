IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Gujarat Titans will meet Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Friday. With MI being in a do-or-die situation, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Match 51 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see new team Gujarat Titans (GT) take on record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While GT needs a win to book its playoffs berth, MI is in a do-or-die situation. Here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

GT is presently atop the table after ten games, winning eight and losing a couple, while it lost its last match to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets. As for MI, it lurks at the bottom, winning just a game from nine and losing eight, while it won its last match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

GT is undoubtedly strong with the ball. Meanwhile, its talented batting line-up also knows how to finish things off. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will look to nail it for GT.

In contrast, MI remains bowling-heavy that has struggled to impact. Nevertheless, its talented batting line-up should not be taken lightly at any cost. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah are favourites to fire.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

No team is struggling from any significant injury ahead of their maiden meeting. The Mumbai weather will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-33 degrees and 64% humidity. The pitch generally favours batters but has become somewhat slow, deep into the tournament. The dew factor would again prompt the sides to prefer chasing.

Probable XI

GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Pollard, Miller, Suryakumar, Gill, Varma - Gill will give a strong start, with Suryakumar firing at number three, while the remaining trio will be decent in the middle-order.

Wicketkeeper: Kishan - Although he has not been in a stable form as an opener, he is comparatively better than all in the department in this clash.

All-rounders: Tewatia, Pandya (c) - Both men have been effective across departments, making them must-haves here, while Pandya's viscosity makes him the skipper.

Bowlers: Shami (vc), Rashid, Ferguson - Rashid is a no-brainer here for his lethal leg-spins, while the remaining duo is just killing it with their pace, as Shami's regularity makes him Pandya's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: May 6, 2022 (Friday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: GT wins due to its even form