Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Gujarat Titans will meet Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Friday. With MI being in a do-or-die situation, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published May 6, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 51 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see new team Gujarat Titans (GT) take on record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While GT needs a win to book its playoffs berth, MI is in a do-or-die situation. Here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    GT is presently atop the table after ten games, winning eight and losing a couple, while it lost its last match to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets. As for MI, it lurks at the bottom, winning just a game from nine and losing eight, while it won its last match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    GT is undoubtedly strong with the ball. Meanwhile, its talented batting line-up also knows how to finish things off. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will look to nail it for GT.

    In contrast, MI remains bowling-heavy that has struggled to impact. Nevertheless, its talented batting line-up should not be taken lightly at any cost. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah are favourites to fire.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - YUZVENDRA CHAHAL'S WIFE DHANASHREE VERMA LOOKS STUNNING IN HER NEW LEHENGA LOOK

    "

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    No team is struggling from any significant injury ahead of their maiden meeting. The Mumbai weather will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 28-33 degrees and 64% humidity. The pitch generally favours batters but has become somewhat slow, deep into the tournament. The dew factor would again prompt the sides to prefer chasing.

    Probable XI
    GT:     Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal.
    MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - Jos Buttler's hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Pollard, Miller, Suryakumar, Gill, Varma - Gill will give a strong start, with Suryakumar firing at number three, while the remaining trio will be decent in the middle-order.
    Wicketkeeper: Kishan - Although he has not been in a stable form as an opener, he is comparatively better than all in the department in this clash.
    All-rounders: Tewatia, Pandya (c) - Both men have been effective across departments, making them must-haves here, while Pandya's viscosity makes him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Shami (vc), Rashid, Ferguson - Rashid is a no-brainer here for his lethal leg-spins, while the remaining duo is just killing it with their pace, as Shami's regularity makes him Pandya's deputy.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 6, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins due to its even form

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Bangalore-Chennai: Wasim Jaffer hilarious loyalty jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jaffer's hilarious 'loyalty' jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post RBA

    (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare

    Doctors appeal on Twitter trending hashtag Postpone NEET PG Narendra Modiji

    Explained: Story behind trending hashtag 'Postpone NEET PG Modiji'

    5 reasons why Naagin 3 Aman Gandhi can give his contemporaries a run for their money drb

    5 reasons why Naagin 3's Aman Gandhi can give his contemporaries a run for their money

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon