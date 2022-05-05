Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Yuzvendra Chahal has startled all in IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals through his flawless leg-spins. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, has stunned all recently with her adorable looks.

    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 7:32 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is having a flawless season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he has currently bagged the most wickets this season and is the Purple Cap holder. Meanwhile, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, too, continues to impress all with her looks.

    Recently, Dhanashree shared six pictures of her on her Instagram handle. The photos happened to be a photoshoot of a pink lehenga that she was wearing, and she looked stunning in the same. While in one set, she is seen flaunting the lehenga standing, in the other set, she poses by sitting.

    Dhanashree captioned the first set, "Your life is your canvas and you are the masterpiece 💕". As for the second set, she wrote a long caption that read, "Why do we wait ? Wait to express what we feel. Wait to love when there’s a chance. Wait to leave when things go upside. Wait to get opportunities. Wait for things to get better. Or wait for that one person who can fix everything. Is it a feeling or a rule? Is it a compulsion or compromise? In the end, We all wait… for something or for someone. So, here’s my question. Why do we wait ? ….. -Dhanashree Verma. PS. Waiting for fireworks".

    Dhanashree has time and again flaunted her fashion and style during IPL 2022. Be it from the venue and normally, she never fails to impress, thanks to her gorgeous beauty. While she wears various types of western outfits during matchdays, she nails it using the same western concept outside matchdays too. Check out some of her latest style quotients here.

