IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Pant, Thakur, Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute

Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thaur and Pravin Amre were involved in heated exchanges with umpires over a no-ball dispute during DC’s IPL 2022 clash against RR. All three have been fined.

Delhi Capitals (DC) was involved in an intense clash against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, it saw a no-ball controversy in the final over of the match, with DC being denied the same. As skipper Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and batting coach Pravin Amre argued with the umpire, they were fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

The incident happened in the third ball of the final over. A full toss from pacer Obed McCoy was smacked for a six by Rovman Powell. However, the DC players argued for a waist-height no-ball, which was turned down by the on-field umpires. While Thakur consistently debated with the umpires, Amre ran onto the field to put up his bickering with the umpires, while Pant was seen calling back his batters before better sense prevailed and the chase continued as DC lost by 15 runs.

“Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” said IPL in a statement.

“Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the statement further read.

“Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals, has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the statement concluded.