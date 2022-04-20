Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Delhi Capitals takes on Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. DC will be playing after five COVID cases in its camp. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). It takes place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, as COVID cases in the DC camp forced the venue to be relocated from Pune. It will be interesting to see how DC copes with the situation as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    DC is placed eight in the IPL 2022 points table, having played five games, winning a couple and losing three, while it lost its last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs. As for PBKS, it is ranked seventh, having played six and winning-losing three apiece, while in its last game, it lost to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    DC happens to be balanced, while its bowling happens to be its strength. However, given the talent its batting possesses, it cannot be considered a weak department. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will attract eyeballs.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    PBKS is loaded in its bowling, which happens to be its strength. However, it has enough power-hitters, and its batting is not weak. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are to watch out for.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No team has any injury concerns, but DC will miss out on Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh due to COVID. In 28 encounters between the two, PBKS leads 15-13, while in 24 meetings in India, PBKS leads 13-11. It will be their first meeting at the venue.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Mumbai will be warm, with temperatures ranging between 29-34 degrees and 60% humidity. The pitch will be batting friendly, with a score of around 200 being competitive enough. However, the dew factor will play a role, and the team winning the toss would prefer chasing.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RR vs KKR - Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

    Probable XI
    DC:     Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.
    PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Dhawan, Agarwal, Shaw - Dhawan and Shaw will give a strong start, while Mayank can dominate at number three.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the man who outbids everyone in the department with his form.
    All-rounders: Livingstone (c), Smith - Livingstone is a no-brainer here for his outstanding batting form, making him the skipper, while Smith will be a handy contributor across departments.
    Bowlers: Kuldeep (vc), Rabada, Thakur, Ahmed, Chahar - Kuldeep and Chahar have been exceptional with their spin, while Kuldeep's viscosity makes him Livingstone's deputy. The remaining trio will rule with their sheer pace, as has been the case so far.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 20, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: PBKS wins; chasing side to be in advantage

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
