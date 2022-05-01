IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday. While DC eyes playoffs berth, LSG looks to consolidate its chances. Here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will happen between Delhi Capitals (DC) and new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will occur at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. DC will look to stay in playoffs contention, while LSG will aim to consolidate its spot in the top four as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

DC is placed in the sixth spot, winning and losing four apiece from eight matches, while it won its previous game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets. As for LSG, it is ranked third, winning six off nine and losing three, while it won its last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 20 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

DC remains balanced, while its bowling continues to be its strength. Also, its batting possesses enough stars and is undoubtedly not a weak department. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are looking to make an impact.

On the other hand, LSG's bowling is also its strength. Its batting has been somewhat erratic but is not entirely weak. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan will look to rule.

Injury concerns, head-to-head, weather and pitch report

No side has any injury concern, while this season's previous encounter saw LSG win by six wickets. The weather in Mumbai will but warm, with the temperature expected to be around 28-33 degrees and 68% humidity. As for the track, it would aid the batters; while being an afternoon game, sides would look to bat first.

Probable XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya.

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Warner, Hooda, Shaw - Warner and Shaw will give an explosive start, while Hooda will dominate in the middle.

Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul (c), Pant - De Kock and Rahul have been firing at the top, while Rahul's viscosity makes him the skipper, whereas Pant is doing good as a finisher.

All-rounders: Holder, Krunal - Both men have made consistent impacts with their bowling, making them must-haves.

Bowlers: Chameera, Avesh, Kuldeep (vc) - Kuldeep happens to be a no-brainer for his effective leg-spins, thus making him Rahul's deputy, while Chameera and Avesh have been nailing of late with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: May 1, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: LSG wins due to a better team and form