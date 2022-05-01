Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday. While DC eyes playoffs berth, LSG looks to consolidate its chances. Here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Delhi-Lucknow Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable where to watch-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published May 1, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will happen between Delhi Capitals (DC) and new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will occur at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. DC will look to stay in playoffs contention, while LSG will aim to consolidate its spot in the top four as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    DC is placed in the sixth spot, winning and losing four apiece from eight matches, while it won its previous game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets. As for LSG, it is ranked third, winning six off nine and losing three, while it won its last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 20 runs.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    DC remains balanced, while its bowling continues to be its strength. Also, its batting possesses enough stars and is undoubtedly not a weak department. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are looking to make an impact.

    On the other hand, LSG's bowling is also its strength. Its batting has been somewhat erratic but is not entirely weak. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan will look to rule.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat through yet again; social media goes wild

    Injury concerns, head-to-head, weather and pitch report
    No side has any injury concern, while this season's previous encounter saw LSG win by six wickets. The weather in Mumbai will but warm, with the temperature expected to be around 28-33 degrees and 68% humidity. As for the track, it would aid the batters; while being an afternoon game, sides would look to bat first.

    Probable XI
    DC:     Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya.
    LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni, Twitter shocked

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Warner, Hooda, Shaw - Warner and Shaw will give an explosive start, while Hooda will dominate in the middle.
    Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul (c), Pant - De Kock and Rahul have been firing at the top, while Rahul's viscosity makes him the skipper, whereas Pant is doing good as a finisher.
    All-rounders: Holder, Krunal - Both men have made consistent impacts with their bowling, making them must-haves.
    Bowlers: Chameera, Avesh, Kuldeep (vc) - Kuldeep happens to be a no-brainer for his effective leg-spins, thus making him Rahul's deputy, while Chameera and Avesh have been nailing of late with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 1, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: LSG wins due to a better team and form

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav 51 hands Mumbai Indians first season win against Rajasthan Royals; fans alleviated-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav's 51 hands Mumbai first season win; fans alleviated

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat Titans through yet again against Royal Challengers Bangalore; social media goes wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat through yet again; social media goes wild

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni; Twitter shocked-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni, Twitter shocked

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Fans inspirited as Virat Kohli slams 43rd IPL 50, aided by Rajat Patidar 52-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Fans inspirited as Virat Kohli slams 43rd IPL 50, aided by Rajat Patidar's 52

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav 51 hands Mumbai Indians first season win against Rajasthan Royals; fans alleviated-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav's 51 hands Mumbai first season win; fans alleviated

    La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid crowned champion for 35th time, netizens celebrate-ayh

    La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid crowned champion for 35th time, netizens celebrate

    Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola passes away

    Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola passes away

    National Basketball Associaition NBA star Dwight Howard rejuvenates in Varanasi, praises its magical reformation-ayh

    NBA star Dwight Howard rejuvenates in Varanasi, praises its magical reformation

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat Titans through yet again against Royal Challengers Bangalore; social media goes wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat through yet again; social media goes wild

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon