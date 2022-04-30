Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat through yet again; social media goes wild

    On Saturday, Gujarat Titans got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Rahul Tewatia again finished it for GT, winning by six wickets, as social media went wild again.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat Titans through yet again against Royal Challengers Bangalore; social media goes wild-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw new side Gujarat Titans (GT) defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, GT won it by six wickets. Rahul Tewatia once again finished things for GT while it virtually sealed its place in the playoffs, whereas social media went wild.

    Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat, as he was dismissed for an unfortunate duck in the second over to pacer Pradeep Sangwan, with 11 runs on the board. However, fellow opener Virat Kohli (58) and Rajat Patidar (52) put on a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to help RCB stay on course for a decent innings. At this time, both men scored their 43rd and maiden IPL half-century, while it was Kohli's first 50 in 15 IPL innings and the 50th for RCB.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - GT vs RCB (Match 43)

    Meanwhile, in the 15th, Patidar fell to Sangwan, while at 129, Kohli departed to seamer Mohammed Shami in the 17th. The partnerships thereon were irregular, as Glenn Maxwell (33) played some decent strokes to propel RCB to 170/6, while he fell to pacer Lockie Ferguson in the 19th. For GT, Sangwan claimed a couple and was decently economical.

    In reply, GT started well, with openers Wriddhiman Saha (29) and Shubman Gill (31), adding 51 before the former fell to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the eighth, followed by the latter to spinner Shahbaz Ahmed in the ninth, 17 runs later. While it was down to 95/4 by the 13th, David Miller (39*) and Tewatia (43*) engaged in some significant and sensible hitting to get the job done by six wickets, with three balls to spare. For RCB, Ahmed and Hasaranga claimed a couple, while the latter was the most economical from the side.
    Brief scores: RCB 170/6 (Kohli- 58, Patidar- 52, Maxwell- 33; Sangwan- 2/19) lost to GT 174/4 in 19.3 overs (Gill- 31, Miller- 39*, Tewatia- 43*; Ahmed- 2/26) by six wickets.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 8:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni; Twitter shocked-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni, Twitter shocked

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Fans inspirited as Virat Kohli slams 43rd IPL 50, aided by Rajat Patidar 52-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Fans inspirited as Virat Kohli slams 43rd IPL 50, aided by Rajat Patidar's 52

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT players to celebrate Gujarat Day on May 1-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players to celebrate 'Gujarat Day' on May 1

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni; Twitter shocked-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni, Twitter shocked

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap drb

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Solar eclipse 2022 Know the impact of Surya Grahan and Amavasya on your Zodiac signs ycb

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the impact of Surya Grahan and Amavasya on your Zodiac signs

    Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders - gps

    Watch: Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon