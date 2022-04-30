IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Rahul Tewatia sees Gujarat through yet again; social media goes wild

On Saturday, Gujarat Titans got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Rahul Tewatia again finished it for GT, winning by six wickets, as social media went wild again.

Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw new side Gujarat Titans (GT) defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, GT won it by six wickets. Rahul Tewatia once again finished things for GT while it virtually sealed its place in the playoffs, whereas social media went wild.

Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat, as he was dismissed for an unfortunate duck in the second over to pacer Pradeep Sangwan, with 11 runs on the board. However, fellow opener Virat Kohli (58) and Rajat Patidar (52) put on a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to help RCB stay on course for a decent innings. At this time, both men scored their 43rd and maiden IPL half-century, while it was Kohli's first 50 in 15 IPL innings and the 50th for RCB.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - GT vs RCB (Match 43)

Meanwhile, in the 15th, Patidar fell to Sangwan, while at 129, Kohli departed to seamer Mohammed Shami in the 17th. The partnerships thereon were irregular, as Glenn Maxwell (33) played some decent strokes to propel RCB to 170/6, while he fell to pacer Lockie Ferguson in the 19th. For GT, Sangwan claimed a couple and was decently economical.

In reply, GT started well, with openers Wriddhiman Saha (29) and Shubman Gill (31), adding 51 before the former fell to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the eighth, followed by the latter to spinner Shahbaz Ahmed in the ninth, 17 runs later. While it was down to 95/4 by the 13th, David Miller (39*) and Tewatia (43*) engaged in some significant and sensible hitting to get the job done by six wickets, with three balls to spare. For RCB, Ahmed and Hasaranga claimed a couple, while the latter was the most economical from the side.

Brief scores: RCB 170/6 (Kohli- 58, Patidar- 52, Maxwell- 33; Sangwan- 2/19) lost to GT 174/4 in 19.3 overs (Gill- 31, Miller- 39*, Tewatia- 43*; Ahmed- 2/26) by six wickets.