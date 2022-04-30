IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni, Twitter shocked

Ravindra Jadeja was appointed Chennai Super Kings skipper for IPL 2022. However, after a torrid start to the season, he has handed the leadership back to the legendary MS Dhoni.

In a shocking turn of events for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja decided to step away from the captaincy duties after eight matches in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, he has handed the responsibilities back to legendary former skipper MS Dhoni. CSK has had a challenging run in IPL 2022.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” CSK said in a media release. CSK has played eight matches in IPL 2022, winning just a couple and losing six, as it faces an uphill task in the coming matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Jadeja was appointed as the CSK skipper just before the start of the season, as it supposedly brought Dhoni's 12-season stint as the CSK skipper to an end. However, following the unpleasant start to IPL 2022, some critics raised questions about Jadeja's leadership abilities. Meanwhile, to save the integrity of CSK, it seems like Dhoni is set to lead the Yellow Army for the record-extending 13th time. Also, CSK fans and supporters were shocked and excited to see the return of their leader, 'Thala'.

CSK's next game in IPL 2022 happens to be against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Match 41 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.