IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE, Day 2: Accelerated process could produce surprises

Feb 13, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

10:13 AM IST

What to expect from Day 2?

Around 503 players are still to be auctioned. However, the franchises would be giving in a curtailed list of players they would be interested in bidding. Nevertheless, we could still be in for a surprise as after that, some of the notable unsold players can make their entry in the latter stages of the accelerated process to give the finishing touches to the teams.

10:11 AM IST

Day 1 round-up

Day 1 on Saturday was mostly about building bases. Most of the team did their part, as 74 players were sold, including 20 overseas players, while ₹388.10 crore were splashed. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was the most active team, owning ten players on Day 1, while Mumbai Indians (MI) was the silent predator, holding just four so far. Check out the Day 1 proceedings below:

READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Day 1 Highlights for overseas players

READ:  IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Day 1 Highlights for Indian players

10:10 AM IST

Another action-packed day awaits

Good morning! Hello and welcome to Asianet Newsable's live blog session of Day 2 of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, held at the ITC Galeria Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. The day will mainly comprise of accelerated process. However, we could be in for some surprises, especially for the remaining unsold top players and a few uncapped players.

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction continues into Day 2. On Sunday, it will be the accelerated process. Day 1 on Saturday saw most of the teams building their core.

