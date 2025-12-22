Shubman Gill’s shock exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad has sparked debate. Beyond modest form, reports point to communication gaps and Gambhir’s influence, while comparisons with T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav raise selection questions.

Team India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill’s exclusion from the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 has become a major topic of debate right after the announcement was made on Saturday, December 20. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia officially unveiled the 15-member squad during the press conference, alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai.

When Saikia read out the names of the players selected for the next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill was surprisingly left out of the 15-member squad. The 26-year-old is already the captain of India’s Test and ODI teams, and was serving as vice-captain for the T20I side before he was excluded from the roster, which will don the blue jersey in the marquee event.

In September this year, Shubman Gill made his return to the T20I setup as a vice-captain after a year following his focus on red-ball cricket. Gill was touted as the next in line to take over T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav after the World Cup, as he is already leading Team India in Tests and ODIs. However, the Punjab cricketer was left out of the squad and replaced by Ishan Kishan in the squad.

Gill’s Poor Form Cost Him His Place in the India Squad

Soon after, Shubman Gill’s name was not announced during the unveiling of the squad by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, it was expected that questions would be ‘why’. The answer appeared to have already been there when Gill’s name was not included in the 15-member roster for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Since his return to the T20I setup in the Asia Cup 2025 after his ODI and red-ball assignments, Gill has been struggling for runs. He replaced Sanju Samson as the top order despite the latter scoring three centuries and 417 runs in 12 matches across the three series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England as an opener. And yet, Shubman Gill was not able to consistently produce impactful performances.

In T20Is this year, the 26-year-old aggregated 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26 in 15 matches. In the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, Gill had a forgettable outing as he scored just 32 runs in three matches before he was ruled out of the series decider in Ahmedabad. The BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarka,r stated that lack of runs and combinations were the reasons behind his exclusion from the 15-member squad.

Though Gill was out of form, his exclusion was quite a surprise, given that he is the next face of Indian cricket and is already considered an all-format captain, having led the side in Tests and ODIs, and was expected to eventually assume full T20I leadership.

Lack of Communication Played a Key Role

Shubman Gill’s exclusion was reportedly a part of wider communication gaps, created by head coach Gautam Gambhir and India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. As per the report by Press Trust of India, Gill was already not considered to be included in the India squad before the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned due to ‘excessive’ fog in Lucknow.

Interestingly, Gill was unaware of the axe falling on him, as neither head coach Gautam Gambhir nor T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav informed him about the possible exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad. Shubman Gill was reportedly informed about his omission just before the squad was announced. It was reported that Gill was willing to play the series decider, but the Gambhir-led team management had already decided to move on, later using a minor toe injury as the reason for his exclusion.

This might have felt more like a betrayal for Shubman Gill rather than a professional decision, as he was left in the dark until the official announcement, raising questions about communication and transparency within the team management.

Though Gill was not at his best in T20Is, crossing 30+ only times this year, he remains a key figure in India’s cricketing future and is expected to lead the side in other formats with distinction.

If Gill, Why Not Suryakumar Yadav?

This question was often debated on social media as to why Shubman Gill was excluded from the India squad when the same decision was not made against India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who endured a poorer run of form compared to Gill in the shortest format this year.

In 22 matches, the 35-year-old could score only 218 runs at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. In the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav had his worst outing, scoring just 34 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 103 in four matches. Compared to Gill’s record in T20Is this year, Suryakumar’s numbers were significantly lower, highlighting that Shubman Gill’s form was far superior despite his exclusion. This sparked debate widely on social media, with fans questioning the selectors’ decision and discussing the fairness of Gill’s exclusion.

Though Suryakumar Yadav is captain of the India T20I side, many fans and experts felt that the leadership alone should not have guaranteed his place, especially when his performances were significantly below the team’s standards, reigniting the debate over form versus role in selection decisions.

Did Gambhir’s Preference Tilt the Scales Against Gill?

There has been no clear reason as to why Shubman Gill was excluded from the T20 World Cup squad, except Ajit Agarkar’s explanation citing lack of form and team combinations, leaving room for speculation over whether management preferences played a decisive role.

However, the former national selector stated that Gill’s omission was based on stronger inputs from the team management, especially Gautam Gambhir, rather than being a unanimous selection committee decision.

“If making him vice-captain for the Asia Cup riding on his England Test heroics was a wrong move as Sanju (Samson) had done nothing wrong, the move to drop him just five games before the start of the T20 World Cup indicates that it is more of a course correction done by Agarkar’s panel,” the former national selector told PTI.

“And the decision has more footprints of the head coach, who’s actually not known for maintaining continuity," he added.

Neither the BCCI nor Gautam Gambhir has yet commented on the claims or addressed the reports suggesting the head coach’s influence in Shubman Gill’s shock exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad.

Did RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha Refuse to Consider Gill’s Selection?

Another rumour that has taken centre stage on social media around Shubman Gill’s exclusion was that two national selectors on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, were not in favour of Shubman Gill’s selection, but rather wanted Ishan Kishan in the squad.

When the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Jharkhand and Haryana was taking place at MCA Stadium in Pune, Singh and Ojha were in attendance and witnessed Ishan Kishan’s blistering performance with the bat, which played a key role in Jharkhand’s maiden SMAT triumph. Ishan’s knock was cited as a major factor behind his recall, with the backing of two national selectors, who are former India players.

The rumours on social media suggested that Gambhir and Agarkar wanted Gill in the squad, but RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha backed Ishan Kishan’s inclusion in the 15-member roster for the T20 World Cup.

Apart from the exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill was also not included for the preceding T20I series against New Zealand, which will take place in January. Gill’s inclusion in the marquee event has already taken the internet by storm, as the BCCI and Team India management face intense scrutiny over selection consistency, transparency, and the future roadmap for India’s leadership in the shortest format.