IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

The IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru had to be halted mid-event after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the dais.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction had to be halted mid-event after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the dias mid-event, leaving everyone worried. The unfortunate incident happened as there was an intense bidding war for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Edmeades, who made his IPL debut in 2018, was doing his duties in his 4th successive season.

An early lunch was taken on Day 1 of the auction in Bengaluru after the incident. Edmeades was immediately moved out of the hall with news agency PTI, quoting an IPL source, reporting that he had been taken to a hospital. The official broadcaster of the IPL mega auction has confirmed that Edmeades' condition is now stable, and the auction is set to resume from 3:30 pm IST. Hugh Edmeades won't continue, Charu Sharma will take over the auctioneering duties for the day.

In 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had roped in Hugh Edmeades as a replacement for Richard Madley. Madley has been the auctioneer of the IPL since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

Hugh Edmeades is a British international fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. In a 35-year career as a Christie's auctioneer, he conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 310,000 lots for a sum in excess of £2.7 billion, as mentioned on his official website.

Edmeades has sold a wide range of items, including Old Master, Impressionist & Contemporary paintings, fine furniture, Chinese ceramics & works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. Whilst at Christie's, the Britisher auctioned works from a number of historical collections, including those of HRH, the late Princess Margaret and the late Elizabeth Taylor.

In 2004, Edmeades conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to the iconic Eric Clapton, raising a total of USD 7,438,624. Two years later, he conducted the auction of Audrey Hepburn's 'little black dress' from Breakfast at Tiffany's, which sold in December 2006 for 467,000 pounds. In February 2016, he successfully sold Daniel Craig's Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond's Spectre for 2,434,500 pounds.

Having conducted auctions for over 850 sales that helped raise 97 million pounds for several charitable causes, Edmeades is one of the most sought-after auctioneers in the world among international fundraisers. Some of his notable charity auctions include BBC's support to raise aid for Children in Need in 2005 and 2008 auction at Nelson Mandela's 90th Birthday Gala in London, which saw the eight lots being sold for a total of 4.3 million pounds.

While serving as Chairman of Christie's South Kensington, Edmeades was appointed Christie's International Director of Auctioneering. In 2016, he stepped back from his full-time role at Christie's to become a freelance auctioneer. In December 2018, Hugh was appointed by BCCI as the auctioneer for IPL 2019, only the second person to have been given the honour and privilege of conducting this prestigious auction.