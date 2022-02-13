  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction had to be halted mid-event on Saturday after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the dais, leaving everyone worried.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    A day after Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the dais during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru, the auctioneer has sent a heart-warming message for all. On Day 1 of the auction, the unfortunate incident happened during an intense bidding war for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Edmeades, who made his IPL debut in 2018, was doing his duties in his 4th successive season.

    Click to follow the latest updates from IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Day 2

    "Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," read an IPL statement following the shocking collapse.

    In a video message posted on IPL's official Twitter handle, the veteran auctioneer confirmed he was absolutely fine and thanked all those who sent him speedy recovery wishes.

    "I am sorry that I can't be with you in person today. As you can see, I am absolutely fine. But, I felt that I wasn't geared to give a 100% performance, which is unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders and the players. I want to thank all those people from around the world who sent me good wishes. From far away New Zealand and halfway up Kilimanjaro," Edmeades said.

    Meanwhile, the auctioneer thanked Charu Sharma for taking over the auctioneering duties on short notice and reiterated that the show must go on.

    "Also, very grateful to Charu Sharma for stepping in on such short notice and taking care of the batting. The show must go on, and it was amazing that he should be on hand to get into the roast room and continue to make some fantastic money for the players. I hope to see you later on. In the meantime, Charu over to you and good luck for the opening today," Edmeades concluded.

    In 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had roped in Hugh Edmeades to replace Richard Madley. Madley has been the auctioneer of the IPL since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

    Hugh Edmeades is a British international fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. In a 35-year career as a Christie's auctioneer, he conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 310,000 lots for a sum of over 2.7 billion pounds, as mentioned on his official website.

    Also read: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
