IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

Charu Sharma is a known face in India's sporting arena. However, many have been wondering how the veteran sports presenter turned auctioneer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in a matter of minutes after Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to Postural Hypotension on Day 1.

Click to follow the latest updates from IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Day 2

Speaking to Sportstar, Charu Sharma revealed what transpired between him and the IPL organisers after the unfortunate event at Bengaluru's ITC Gardenia Hotel, where the mega auction is taking place.

According to the veteran sports presenter, he was having lunch at his home in Bengaluru when Chairman of the IPL Governing Council, Brijesh Patel, called him inquiring about his whereabouts. Upon hearing that Charu Sharma was at his home, just a few kilometres away from the auction venue, Patel asked him to quickly get ready and reach the hotel because auctioneer Hugh Edmeades was 'not feeling well'.

Charu Sharma had guests at home when the call and was unaware of Edmeades' unfortunate collapse mid-event. "I don't live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, 'just put on some clothes and run'… I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit, and then we were on," revealed the presenter to Sportstar.

While Charu Sharma's response and availability must have come as a huge for the BCCI and IPL, what made life easier for the noted television commentator is his experience as an auctioneer at local sporting events in the city. "I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past," he added.

Also read: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

Although from the lunch table to the IPL auction happened in a matter of minutes, Charu Sharma asserted that he did not face any complications after a brief about the role was provided. Stating that the auction has a well-structured pattern, the veteran commentator added, "Once you have a structure in place, it is not very complicated. But yes, still one expects certain butterflies in the stomach, but given the fact that I have done commentary stint for the past 40 years, if I still have butterflies in my stomach, then when will they ever go away?"

After efficiently fulfilling the job on Day 1, Charu Sharma continued to don the auctioneer's boots on Day 2. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of Day 2, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades had some kind words for the veteran presenter. In a video message posted on IPL's official Twitter handle, the auctioneer also confirmed he was absolutely fine and thanked all those who sent him speedy recovery wishes.

"I am sorry that I can't be with you in person today. As you can see, I am absolutely fine. But, I felt that I wasn't geared to give a 100% performance, which is unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders and the players. I want to thank all those people from around the world who sent me good wishes. From far away New Zealand and halfway up Kilimanjaro," Edmeades said.

"Also, very grateful to Charu Sharma for stepping in on such short notice and taking care of the batting. The show must go on, and it was amazing that he should be on hand to get into the roast room and continue to make some fantastic money for the players. I hope to see you later on. In the meantime, Charu over to you and good luck for the opening today," the recovering auctioneer concluded.

Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: How the 10 franchises shaped up heading into Day 2

Meanwhile, the cricketing community, including former players and pundits, took to Twitter to laud Charu Sharma's stellar show as the IPL auctioneer on Day 1 and thanked him for stepping in the last minute.