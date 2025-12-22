Image Credit : Getty

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to action in the first T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, December 22. Mandhana scored 25 off 25 balls in the Women in Blue’s 8-wicket win over the visiting Sri Lanka in Vizag.

During her brief stay at the crease, Mandhana shattered a couple of records, including the first Indian batter to score 4000 runs in Women’s T20Is and the most international runs in a single year in women’s cricket, surpassing her own record of 1602 runs last year. Having scored 9958 international runs so far, Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of completing 10,000 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the list of records Smriti Mandhana can achieve or shatter in 2026.