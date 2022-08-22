IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes

India is putting on a decent batting show against Zimbabwe in the final ODI in Harare on Monday. Shubman Gill has slammed his maiden ODI ton, while Ishan Kishan scored his half-century as Twitter exploded.

Team India had opted to bat first in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Already possessing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the Indians considered defending in this tie, having won the previous two games by chasing. In the same light, the Indian batting line-up has done a decent job so far, especially in the form of top-order batter Shubman Gill, who slammed his maiden ODI century. While he had scored his half-century in 51 deliveries, the ton came off 82, which consisted of 12 fours. As a result, Twitter exploded with his knock.

As for Gill's knock, although he has failed to hit a six, he has a strike rate of over 130. In the meantime, he has become only the second Indian after Shreyas Iyer to have the most 30-plus scores for India (7) after nine ODI innings. Besides him, middle-order batter Ishan Kishan also scored his second ODI half-century before being unfortunately run out in the 43rd over at the same score.

Considering the innings, India has done well, with Gill and Kishan's contributions, while the former keeps going strong post his century. While opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 40, his opening partner and skipper KL Rahul looked rusty, scoring a 46-ball 30. For the Zimbabweans, pacer Brad Evans has done well, scalping three wickets so far.

Brief scores: IND 256/5 in 46 overs (Gill- 112*, Kishan- 50; Evans- 3/47) vs ZIM