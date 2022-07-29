Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul replaced by Sanju Samson in T20I squad

    First Published Jul 29, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    India and Windies are meeting in a five-match T20I series from Friday. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been dropped from the T20I squad after suffering COVID and replaced by Sanju Samson.

    Image credit: PTI

    Following a thumping outing in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, in which India won 3-0 against the Windies in the latter's backyard, the two sides are set to clash again, this time in a five-match Twent20 International (T20I). The opening game will be played on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. However, the Men in Blue have suffered a setback, as wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul contracted COVID last week and is yet to recover from the same thoroughly. Thus, he has been dropped from the side after being advised a one-week rest.

    Image credit: PTI

    At the same time, fellow wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has replaced the disinclined Rahul in India's T20I squad for the Windies series, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the same on Friday. Samson featured for the Indian team in the just-concluded ODIs, scoring a half-century in the second match.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Image credit: PTI

    "KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad, and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement confirmed.

    Image credit: PTI

    IND's squad for T20Is vs WI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless Windies

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out India complete schedule for the event-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim with consistent heroic performance-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

    Recent Stories

    Thin agile, and stylish; OPPO Pad Air is born to lead-snt

    Thin, agile, and stylish; OPPO Pad Air is born to lead

    Video and pictures Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top drb

    Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here adt

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start

    Karnataka killings NIA to probe Praveen s death Section 144 imposed security beefed up gcw

    Karnataka killings: NIA to probe Praveen's death, Section 144 imposed; security beefed up

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon