    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Rohit and co's all-round show helps India go up 1-0; Twitter pleased

    India came up with a dominating performance over the Windies to win the opening T20I by 68 runs. Rohit Sharma and co scripted an all-round execution.

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma and co all-round show helps India go up 1-0 against West Indies/Windies; Twitter pleased
    Ayush Gupta
    San Fernando, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    There is no stopping Team India in white-ball cricket. Be it the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) or the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), the Men in Blue have been playing with the same mojo and are keeping up with the winning spirit. The Indians presented a dominating performance in the opening T20I against the Windies. On Friday, they won the tie by a significant margin of 68 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. It was a fascinating performance by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and all-round bowling performance, with the visitors drawing first blood and pleasing the Twitter world.

    Winning the toss, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bowl, as India was off to a nervy start, losing a couple of wickets for 45 by the sixth over of the Powerplay (PP). However, Rohit (64) and Rishabh Pant (14) put on 43 runs for the third wicket to keep India's innings steady before the latter fell to pacer Keemo Paul in the 10th.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul replaced by Sanju Samson in T20I squad

    During this course, Rohit brought up his 27th T20I half-century and reclaimed his position as the highest T20I run-scorer. However, he was dismissed by Jason Holder in the 15th, at 127/5, as India lost some quick wickets to go down to 138/6. Nonetheless, Dinesh Karthik (41*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13*) remained unbeaten to add 52 more to the total, as it finished on a convincing total of 190/6.

    For Windies, pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed a couple, while orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein was economical. In reply, it started on a troubling note, losing three for 42 by the sixth over of the PP. It lost wickets at regular intervals and could barely get the partnerships going, eventually finishing on 122/8, with opener Shamarh Brooks (20) being the highest scorer. At the same time, for India, Arshdeep Singh, Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi bagged three each.
    Brief scores: IND 190/6 (Rohit- 64, Karthik- 41*; Joseph- 2/46) defeated WI 122/8 (Brooks- 20; Arshdeep- 2/24) by 68 runs.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
