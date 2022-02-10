  • Facebook
    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Windies plays for pride as Men in Blue eye clean sweep

    India and Windies will battle in the final ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Indians already possess an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Men in Blue will be eager for a clean sweep.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
    It has been a one-sided encounter between hosts India and visitors Windies in the ongoing three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Indians have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Friday, the final ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the hosts will be eager for a 3-0 clean sweep, the Caribbeans will look to finish on a high as we present the match preview.

    Current form
    India suffered a 0-3 whitewash in South Africa. However, it has managed to turn things around at home and will be eager to make things count here. As for the Windies, it is coming off a 1-2 series defeat at home to Ireland, while twin successive series losses will suppress the team's morale.

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    India's strength will be its batting, which is packed with superstars. As for its bowling, it does possess enough talent to give a hard time to the visitors. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj can make things worse for Windies.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22 - Is Pant transitioning into an opener? Rohit's take

    As for the Caribbeans, its bowling is strong on paper. Although its batters can fire, they have been rusty of late and have failed to get going steady. Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Alzari Joseph, Kemar Roach and Hayden Walsh are the ones who will be desperate to prove themselves and give the Indians a taste of their own medicine.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While India has a few COVID cases, the likes of Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are expected to be back. For Windies, skipper Kieron Pollard missed out of the last game due to a niggle, but could be back for this. The two sides have met in 134 ODIs, with India leading 65-64. In India, the hosts have an advantage of 31-28, while in Ahmedabad, Windies leads 4-3 in the seven meetings to date.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Ahmedabad will be sunny, with an expected temperature between 14-29 degrees. The pitch will be good to bat under the lights, while the dew might play an essential factor. Thus, winning the toss and chasing will be preferred.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI - Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli/Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    WI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit, Yadav, Brooks - Rohit and Yadav will start, along with Brooks firing at number three.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - He has been the only man in the department who has been in upright form.
    All-rounders: Holder, Hooda, Sundar - Holder has been in good form with the bat along with Hooda, while Sundar has been deceitful with his spins.
    Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Hosein, Krishna (c), Joseph - Chahal and Hosein have been effective with their spins, while Chahal's regularity makes him the deputy of pacer Krishna, who has been lethal, alongside Joseph.

    Match details
    Date and day:     February 11, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
