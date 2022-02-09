  • Facebook
    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted

    India squared off against Windies in the second ODI. The Men in Blue won the tie by 44 runs and sealed a series win. Consequently, the netizens were left glad.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue wrap up series, netizens delighted-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 9:42 PM IST
    It turned out to be an engaging display of batting and bowling in the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and the Windies. Played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Men in Blue got the job done by 44 runs and earned an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. As a result, fans were pleased with the series win, especially after the despair in South Africa.

    Winning the toss, Windies stand-in skipper Nicolas Pooran opted to bat bowl, as regular captain Kieron Pollard missed out due to a niggle, while Odean Smith replaced him. On the other hand, India's leader Rohit Sharma made a change by bringing in KL Rahul for Ishan Kishan. India was off to a shaky start, losing Rohit (5) in the third over with just nine runs on the board, followed by Rishabh Pant (18) and Virat Kohli (18) by the 12th over, at 43/3.

    ALSO READ: ICC ODI Rankings - Rohit Sharma retains 3rd spot, closes in with 2nd-placed Virat Kohli

    However, Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) put on a 91-run partnership before the former was run out in the 30th. At this time, Yadav scored his second ODI half-century before falling at 177 in the 39th. Washington Sundar (24) and Deepak Hooda (29) worked hard thereon and helped India finish at 237/9.

    For the Windies, it was a consolidated bowling effort, with all the six bowlers claiming a wicket each. In contrast, pacers Alzarri Joseph and Smith claimed a couple each, the former being the most economical. In reply, the visitors lost a couple within the tenth over, at 38/2. By the 22nd over, they lost three more, struggling at 76/5.

    ALSO READ: Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Although Shamarh Brooks (44) tried hard, he could not pull off long enough, falling to off-spinner Deepak Hooda in the 31st, 41 runs later. However, Akeal Hosein (34) and Fabian Allen (13) added 42 more before the latter fell to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 39th, immediately followed by the former to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 50th, at 159/8. In came Smith (24) and played some big shots.

    However, 34 runs later, off-spinner Washington Sundar sent Smith packing to bring India back into the game in the 45th, while India wrapped things by 44 runs by the next over. The Indians utilised six bowlers, with pacer Prasidh Krishna claiming a four-for and being the most economical.
    Brief scores: IND 237/9 (Yadav- 69; Smith- 2/29) defeated WI 193 in 46 overs (Brooks- 44; Krishna- 4/12) by 44 runs.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 9:42 PM IST
