India vs Windies 2021-22: Is Pant transitioning into an opener? Rohit's take

India scripted a 44-run over the Windies in the second ODI. Rishabh Pant came in as an opener. But was it a permanent move? Rohit Sharma has clarified.

It was a top-class and composed gameplay from India across departments. As a result, it tamed Windies by 44 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, while the second ODI saw an interesting scenario concerning wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Pant came out to bat as an opener along with skipper Rohit Sharma, a move that surprised all. It was surprising since India had fellow wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul in the side, replacing another wicketkeeper-opener from the first ODI, Ishan Kishan. As everyone wondered if Pant was being transitioned into an opener since he had done so during his U-19 days, Rohit clarified that it was a one-off.

"I have been asked to try different things, so that was something different. We wanted to try it one game, and it is not a permanent thing. Shikhar should be back for the next game. We don't mind losing a few games while trying out a few things. Because it is important to look at the long term goals," Rohit said during the post-match presentation on Thursday.

Rohit also praised pacer Praisdh Krishna for coming up with a splendid bowling performance, finishing with a four-for. "I have never seen a spell-like that in India for a long time now. He bowled with a lot of paces and kept it going. The others complimented him. We will see what works out well for the team combination," he added.

Overall, speaking on the series win, Rohit reckoned realised that the Windies gave the side some significant challenge. However, he hailed the partnership between Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to set India a defendable total. He also praised the team's consolidated bowling effort to get the job done.