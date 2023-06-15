India vs West Indies, 2023: Rohit Sharma to lead, Sarfaraz Khan likely to be ignored again by selectors

Rohit Sharma is likely to be appointed as the captain for the West Indian tour, while Sarfaraz Khan's chances of being included in the squad seem uncertain.

India's upcoming series against the West Indies marks their entry into the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, but the selection panel is expected to avoid making many changes. While a few players may be given rest or dropped from the squad, it is crucial to note that Rohit Sharma is poised to retain his position as India's Test captain for the foreseeable period.

Presently, there is no discussion surrounding Sarfaraz Khan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had overlooked the right-handed batsman for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Despite expectations of his inclusion as one of the backup players, the selectors chose Ruturaj Gaikwad and Surya Kumar Yadav over him. Sarfaraz had an impressive performance in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season, accumulating 556 runs with an average of 92.66, including three centuries. If he is not chosen for the test series against the West Indies commencing on July 12, 2023, Sarfaraz will undoubtedly feel disappointed.

Also Read: Will Ricky Ponting remain Delhi Capitals head coach? Co-owner Parth Jindal drops hint

Four out of the top five batsmen - Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane - are certain to retain their places in the squad for the two Test matches in Dominica and Trinidad, but a question mark hangs over Cheteshwar Pujara. Discussions are anticipated regarding the performance of India's No. 3 batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has only managed to score one century in 52 innings (across 28 Tests) since 2020, with a disappointing average of 29.69.

It remains uncertain if the 35-year-old veteran, who has played 103 Tests, will be excluded from the squad, his position within the team is far from secure. Even if he does make the squad, there is no assurance that he will feature in the Playing XI. In the event that he is not considered, Yashasvi Jaiswal could potentially replace him at the No. 3 position.

Alongside the discussions about Pujara's role, the selectors are likely to contemplate resting Mohammed Shami to manage his excessive workload. Mohammed Siraj has also shouldered a heavy workload recently and is likely to be rested. Siraj may travel with the squad but could be used only in a coupe of games, to keep him for for events like the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are likely to be included in the squad too.

KS Bharat, the wicketkeeper from Andhra, may retain his position in the Test squad despite his less-than-impressive performance with the bat at the Oval. It will be interesting to see, who out of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will be picked as the reserve keeper.

Also Read: Two DRS taken on the same ball in TNPL 2023, Ashwin reviews a review (WATCH)