    Two DRS taken on the same ball in TNPL 2023, Ashwin reviews a review (WATCH)

    Trichy batter R Rajkumar successfully challenged an on-field caught-behind decision made by umpire K Srinivasan in the 13th over. Surprisingly, Ashwin, the captain of Dindigul, then signalled for another review of the same delivery.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    The cricket world saw a bizarre incident during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy in Coimbatore, there was a series of unusual events involving R Ashwin's reviews. Trichy batter R Rajkumar successfully challenged an on-field caught-behind decision made by umpire K Srinivasan in the 13th over. Surprisingly, Ashwin, the captain of Dindigul, then signalled for another review of the same delivery.

    It appeared that Ashwin was dissatisfied with the initial decision being overturned, leading to a discussion with the on-field umpires, Srinivasan and MV Saidharshan Kumar. The TV umpire, S Nishaanth, subsequently declared the decision as not out once again.

    During the delivery, Ashwin bowled a carrom ball that turned away from the right-handed Rajkumar, and wicketkeeper B Indrajith cleanly caught the ball behind the stumps. After several replays, Nishaanth determined that the bat had made contact with the ground, not the ball. The UltraEdge technology displayed a significant spike when the bat hit the turf, and the TV umpire observed a visible gap between the bat and the ball. Based on this evidence, the on-field out decision was reversed.

    In the second review, the TV umpire reevaluated the UltraEdge visuals and concluded that the spike observed was a result of the bat hitting the ground, not the ball. Furthermore, he noted that there was a clear gap between the bat and the ball.
    The decision didn't have any impact on the final result as Dindigul went on to win by six wickets. After the game, though, Ashwin expressed his displeasure at the decision.

    "Looking at the big screen, I felt [it was out]," he said at the post-match presentation. "DRS is a new rule in this competition. The spike [on UltraEdge] generally comes ahead of the bat, even if there is an edge. And to overturn the on field call, there has to be conclusive evidence. That they overturned it, I was slightly not happy. So, I reviewed it, hoping they [umpires] might look at it from a different angle."

    Another Dindigul player, Adithya Ganesh, backed his captain's decision to go for a second review off the same ball.

    "It was a very close call, right? It happens," Ganesh said at the post-match press conference. "I felt it was a close call from the inside. Again with Ash anna [brother], he was right to take the DRS as well."

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
