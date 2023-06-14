Will Ricky Ponting remain Delhi Capitals head coach? Co-owner Parth Jindal drops hint

After a disappointing IPL 2023, there were many rumours that Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting might leave the team. However, Jindal clarified on Twitter that the Australian great would remain part of the core team.

Despite Delhi Capitals' dismal ninth-place result in the most recent Indian Premier League (IPL), co-owner Parth Jindal stated that Ricky Ponting was likely to remain as the team's head coach.

"Preparations for next years' IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," Jindal, the JSW boss said.

The support team of Ponting's choosing may not be available, as Shane Watson and James Hopes may not be present in the dugout the following time. Fielding coach Biju George's future is unclear, although Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are probably going to wait.