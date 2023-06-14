Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Ricky Ponting remain Delhi Capitals head coach? Co-owner Parth Jindal drops hint

    After a disappointing IPL 2023, there were many rumours that Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting might leave the team. However, Jindal clarified on Twitter that the Australian great would remain part of the core team.

    Will Ricky Ponting remain Delhi Capitals head coach? Co-owner Parth Jindal drops hint snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 9:02 PM IST

    Despite Delhi Capitals' dismal ninth-place result in the most recent Indian Premier League (IPL), co-owner Parth Jindal stated that Ricky Ponting was likely to remain as the team's head coach.

    After a disappointing IPL 2023, there were many rumours that Ponting might leave the team. However, Jindal clarified on Twitter that Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly will remain the core team.

    Also read: Ashes 2023: Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in the Australian squad after WTC Final heroics

    "Preparations for next years' IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," Jindal, the JSW boss said.

    The support team of Ponting's choosing may not be available, as Shane Watson and James Hopes may not be present in the dugout the following time. Fielding coach Biju George's future is unclear, although Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are probably going to wait.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England's Playing XI Revealed: Stuart Broad edges out Mark Wood for first Ashes Test osf

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England's Playing XI Revealed, Stuart Broad edges out Mark Wood for first Ashes Test

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness osf

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Moeen Ali comes out of test retirement, credits Ben Stokes

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Moeen Ali comes out of test retirement, credits Ben Stokes

    Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath predicts 5-0 victory for Australia, reflecting on the start of the new WTC cycle osf

    Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath predicts 5-0 victory for Australia, reflecting on the start of the new WTC cycle

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia

    Recent Stories

    Nottingham stabbing: Footage of 'attacker' goes viral; tributes pour in for Indian-origin teen killed - WATCH snt

    Nottingham stabbing: Footage of 'attacker' goes viral; tributes pour in for Indian-origin teen killed - WATCH

    Uttarakhand Naini Saini airport, 50 kms from China's border, gets DGCA nod; here's a look at its history snt

    Uttarakhand's Naini Saini airport, 50 kms from China's border, gets DGCA nod; here's a look at its history

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England's Playing XI Revealed: Stuart Broad edges out Mark Wood for first Ashes Test osf

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England's Playing XI Revealed, Stuart Broad edges out Mark Wood for first Ashes Test

    Vada Pav to Pakoras: 6 tasty snacks for Mumbai monsoons vma

    Vada Pav to Pakoras: 6 tasty snacks for Mumbai monsoons

    Mojito to Aam Panna: 6 cooling mango mocktails vma

    Mojito to Aam Panna: 6 cooling mango mocktails

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon