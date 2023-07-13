India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his way to mutilple milestones

During the opening Test between India and West Indies in Dominica, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his outstanding performance against the West Indian team, securing the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket among all currently active players.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his remarkable form against West Indies by achieving a new milestone in Test cricket. During India's first Test against West Indies in Dominica, Ashwin claimed his 33rd five-wicket haul, surpassing England's James Anderson as the active player with the most such hauls. Ashwin's figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs saw him take the wickets of West Indies' Kraigg Braithwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jason Holder, Alick Athanaze, and Jomel Warrican.

Although Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test history (67), Ashwin now ranks second among active players. He has overtaken notable names like Shane Warne, Richard Hadlee, Anil Kumble, and Rangana Herath in this regard.

In India-West Indies Tests, Ashwin shares the second spot for the most five-wicket hauls with Harbhajan Singh (5) and stands next to Malcolm Marshall (6).

Ashwin also achieved another milestone by surpassing Anil Kumble to become the Indian bowler with the most bowled dismissals in Test cricket. Furthermore, during the match, he completed his 700th international wicket, further solidifying his reputation as a leading spinner. With 702 wickets across all formats, including 479 in Test matches, Ashwin has established himself as one of India's most successful bowlers. Additionally, he has scored 552 runs against West Indies, including four of his five Test centuries.

In the first innings of the match, West Indies chose to bat but could only manage a total of 150 runs. Ashwin's five-wicket haul, complemented by Ravindra Jadeja's 3/26, played a crucial role in restricting the opposition. India finished the first day's play at 80/0, with captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten.

