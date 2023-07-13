Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his way to mutilple milestones

    During the opening Test between India and West Indies in Dominica, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his outstanding performance against the West Indian team, securing the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket among all currently active players.

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwins spins his way to mutilple milestones
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his remarkable form against West Indies by achieving a new milestone in Test cricket. During India's first Test against West Indies in Dominica, Ashwin claimed his 33rd five-wicket haul, surpassing England's James Anderson as the active player with the most such hauls. Ashwin's figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs saw him take the wickets of West Indies' Kraigg Braithwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jason Holder, Alick Athanaze, and Jomel Warrican.

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    Although Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test history (67), Ashwin now ranks second among active players. He has overtaken notable names like Shane Warne, Richard Hadlee, Anil Kumble, and Rangana Herath in this regard. 

    In India-West Indies Tests, Ashwin shares the second spot for the most five-wicket hauls with Harbhajan Singh (5) and stands next to Malcolm Marshall (6).

    Ashwin also achieved another milestone by surpassing Anil Kumble to become the Indian bowler with the most bowled dismissals in Test cricket. Furthermore, during the match, he completed his 700th international wicket, further solidifying his reputation as a leading spinner. With 702 wickets across all formats, including 479 in Test matches, Ashwin has established himself as one of India's most successful bowlers. Additionally, he has scored 552 runs against West Indies, including four of his five Test centuries.

    In the first innings of the match, West Indies chose to bat but could only manage a total of 150 runs. Ashwin's five-wicket haul, complemented by Ravindra Jadeja's 3/26, played a crucial role in restricting the opposition. India finished the first day's play at 80/0, with captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten.

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know osf

    Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: India confirms Asia Cup schedule in Sri Lanka, rules out Pakistan visit osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India confirms Asia Cup schedule in Sri Lanka, rules out Pakistan visit

    Recent Stories

    Day after Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle collides with ambulance, Kerala Police yet to act anr

    Day after Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle collides with ambulance, Kerala Police yet to act

    Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big; HBO received 27 nods RBA

    Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big; HBO receives 27 nods

    Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, team ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers AJR

    Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, team ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film lands in trouble due to Prabhas' Adipurush? Here's what we know RBA

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film lands in trouble due to Prabhas' Adipurush? Here's what we know

    Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details vma

    Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon