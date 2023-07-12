India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

Virat Kohli is on the verge of matching a remarkable record set by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during India's upcoming tour of West Indies. Kohli has the opportunity to become the second Indian cricketer ever to face a father-son duo in Test matches away from home. During the 2011 tour, Kohli played against West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and this time, he is likely to encounter his son Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Tendulkar achieved this feat back in 2011 when he played against Shaun Marsh in Australia, almost 19 years after facing his father Geoff Marsh.

India's team is fully prepared for the comprehensive series against West Indies, commencing on July 12. The series comprises two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Following their disappointment in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, led by Rohit Sharma, the team aims to start this cycle with a resounding victory.

As the first Test approaches, Kohli shared some cherished memories of playing in the Caribbean and revealed his encounter with West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards.

"One of my favourite memories is undoubtedly Antigua. It was there that I scored my first-ever double century in Test cricket, with Sir Vivian Richards watching. It was an incredibly special moment, and later that evening, he personally congratulated me. It doesn't get any better than that," Kohli expressed during an episode of Star Sports' Follow the Blues show.

Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus

On Caribbean pitches, the formidable trio of Rohit Sharma, the incomparable Virat Kohli, and the returning Ajinkya Rahane face a challenging task in leading India's batting order.

Kohli, in particular, is in need of substantial contributions, as he has struggled to perform in the format for an extended period. The astute West Indies pacers could exploit his vulnerabilities outside the off-stump, and a series of low scores could once again raise questions about the disparity in treatment between him and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Over the past three years, both Kohli and Pujara have averaged below 30, yet only the latter has faced criticism and eventually been dropped from the side. It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli fares in the Test series.

Also Read: CSK tops the charts as the 'Most Valued IPL Franchise' at USD 212 Million