IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid

In anticipation of the first Test match, Virat Kohli discusses his remarkable 12-year journey in Test cricket and unveils a conversation he had with Rahul Dravid. The upcoming match between India and West Indies at Windsor Park holds significance as it marks only the second time India has played a Test at this venue. Kohli, the sole surviving member from the Indian team that toured the Caribbean in 2011, recalls making his Test debut at the same ground. Now, after 12 years, he will participate in his 110th Test match under the guidance of India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, who was once his teammate at this very location in 2011.

"When we went to the dressing room and then practice, I kind of remembered my first series here as a Test player and this is the country where it all started - the Caribbean. And yeah, it is just amazing to be able to come back here 12 years later having played over 100 Test matches, I would never have imagined anything like this. I was his teammate at one point. He was a senior established Test player who we all looked up to. It's quite amazing," Kohli said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

"I told Rahul bhai yesterday as well that 'I'm sure you never would have imagined that 12 years later we would come back to the same venue and you'll be the head coach, while I would have played 100 games'. No one would have guessed that. So I am glad that we are the only two members from the last trip. Still here in different capacities but it's like life has come full circle. Our journeys have been quite amazing," he concluded.

After the disappointment of losing the World Test Championship (WTC) final last month, Kohli and the Indian cricket team are preparing to embark on a fresh journey.

Ahead of the first Test match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced that Yashasvi Jaiswal, a young batsman, will take on the opening role in the Test series against the West Indies. This decision was made because Shubman Gill expressed his long-term desire to bat at the number three position. Since his Test debut against Australia in 2021, Shubman has been opening the innings alongside his captain.

