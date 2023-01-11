Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Cannot get Shanaka out like that' - Rohit on Shami's 'Mankading' appeal

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Mohammed Shami attempted a run out on Dasun Shanaka for backing up during India's 67-run win over Sri Lank in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday. However, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to withdraw the appeal.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Cannot get Dasun Shanaka out like that - Rohit Sharma on Mohammed Shami Mankading appeal-ayh
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    India captain Rohit Sharma said he did not want Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka 'Mankaded' after the batter had backed up too far on the way to a gallant hundred in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Riding Virat Kohli's 73rd international hundred and half-centuries from Rohit and Shubman Gill, India posted an imposing 373/7 after being asked to bat first. Sri Lanka was never in the hunt after losing half their side for 161, but Shanaka (108 not out off 88 balls) stood tall amid the ruins with his fighting knock. However, he wouldn't have reached the landmark had it not been for Rohit's intervention. He withdrew an appeal for run out at the non-striker's end by Mohammed Shami after the batter had left the crease, allowing Shanaka to complete his century.

    "I had no idea Shami did that [run-out]. He [Shanaka] was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We cannot get him out like that. Not something we thought off; he played well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. After the batters' fine performances, speed merchants Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) put the icing on the cake in a lopsided game, though Rohit said India could have bowled better as a team.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - VIRAT KOHLI RULES WITH 45TH ONE-DAY HUNDRED AS INDIA WIN BY 67 RUNS AT GUWAHATI

    "We started well, and to get that total was a great effort from all the batters. The platform was set to come out and play freely. We could've bowled slightly better, but we don't want to be too critical of it, although the dew was not so much. We bowled well as a unit. If you want to win games like this, everyone has to come to the party. We need to look at some areas as a group, and again, it's a team sport," added Rohit.

    Man of the Match Kohli, who struck 12 fours and a six in his 87-ball 113, said one has to play every game as if it is his last outing. "I don't think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always remain the same. I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I [generally] play with. I understood we needed an extra 25-30 runs," Kohli said.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Diet is the most important thing at this age' - Kohli after 45th ODI hundred

    "I tried to understand the conditions in the second half. I tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board. The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn't get you anywhere. You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear. I can't hold on to things," added Kohli.

    "You must play almost every game like it's your last for the right reasons and be happy about it. The game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever. I am in a happy space and enjoying my time playing," Kohli further asserted. On the other hand, the Sri Lankans ended at 306/8 in 50 overs, thanks to their skipper's knock.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - SUPPORTERS GO AMOK AS VIRAT KOHLI SLAMS 45TH ODI CENTURY

    However, Shanaka said his new ball bowlers needed to be better. "I think the start their openers gave, we didn't use the new ball well, unlike their bowlers who got it to swing. We had a plan, but the bowlers didn't execute the basics correctly. We didn't use variations during the first ten overs. [With the bat] I think I'm doing the basics well, I think I should bat higher in the T20Is [Twenty20 Internationals], but the team needs me to bat at six with Bhanuka [Rajapaksha] at five," he stated.

    (With inputs from PTI)

