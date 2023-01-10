Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters run amok as 'GOAT' Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli can be considered back to his best. On Tuesday, during the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, he struck his 45th ton in the format. It arrived off just 80 deliveries, which included ten fours and a six, and possessed a strike rate of over 130.00. It was also his successive hundred in the format, as he slammed 113 in his previous ODI in Chottogram against Bangladesh last month. While his knock, aided by other teammates, propelled India past 350, finishing on 373/7, supporters went crazy following his blistering knock.

    Notably, Kohli was dropped twice by the Lankans. He was dismissed for 113 by pacer Kasun Rajitha in the 49th over after a top edge landed the ball safely into the gloves of Kusal Mendis. Meanwhile, he brought up quite some stats and records through this innings of his:

    • He has the most runs in the format against Lanka, considering any ODI side (2,300-plus).
    • He has also scored the joint most ODI tons against Lanka, considering any ODI side (9) besides the Windies.
    • He has equalled Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most ODI centuries at home (20).

    ALSO READ: 'Why KL Rahul?' - Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka invited India to bat, as the hosts were off to a great start, maintaining a run rate of around 8.00 in the opening ten overs (PowerPlay). The top order was ruthless, with all three batters scoring half-centuries, while Kohli stole the show with his blazing knock. For the visitors, Rajitha bagged three, while off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva was economical.
    Brief scores: IND 373/3 (Rohit- 83, Gill- 70, Kohli- 113; Rajitha- 3/88) vs SL.

