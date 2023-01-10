IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli rules with 45th one-day hundred as India win by 67 runs at Guwahati

An authoritative Virat Kohli headlined India's utterly dominant performance with his 45th ODI hundred as the hosts hammered Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series in Guwahati on Tuesday.

When given the opportunity to bat first, India used former captain Virat Kohli's 87-ball 113 and his replacement Rohit Sharma's (83) and Shubman Gill's (70) fluid half-centuries to amass an impressive 373 for seven in the allocated number of overs on a batting-friendly strip.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were never in the hunt and ended at 306 for eight in 50 overs to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

After Pathum Nissanka, the opener, was dismissed for 72, the visiting captain Dasun Shanaka fought alone and struck a counterattacking century while the others were helpless to resist. Shanaka was eventually left unbeaten on 108 off 88 balls.

Then, in a lopsided game, young speed merchants Mohammed Siraj (2/30) and Umran Malik (3/57) placed the cherry on top.

Kohli continued his hot streak into the new year, scoring his 73rd international century while punishing the Lankans for two missed catches.

To set the tone, the exuberant Siraj bowled brilliantly with the new ball and reduced the Islanders to 23/2 in just six overs.

He finished off an outstanding opening spell of 5-1-15-2, sprinkled with 25 dot balls, by dismissing Avishka Fernando and then rattling Kusal Mendis' timber with a fiery delivery. But when India used the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal (1/58) and Axar Patel (0/32 from five overs) in the middle overs, Nissanka held on and formed two critical partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva (47) and Charith Asalanka (23).

Asalanka, Nissanka, and Dunith Wellalage were all dismissed by Malik, who entered the bowling attack in the middle overs amid heavy dew, bringing Lanka to 179/7 in 33.2 overs.

After Rohit abandoned his appeal for a run out at the non-end striker's because the batter had backed up too much, Sahanka held the fort and eventually reached his second ODI century in the penultimate delivery of their innings.

Kohli, who scored 113 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in India's last ODI, continued from where he left off. The class of Kohli was on full display as he smashed 12 fours and one six and held on to one end while wickets fell at regular intervals in the middle overs.

This was Kohli's third hundred from three ODIs at Guwahati -- two here at the Barsapara and one at the Nehru Stadium. He was dropped twice -- on 52 and 81 -- on his way to his 45th ODI century, four shy of maestro Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format.

Rohit responded to the criticism of benching the in-form duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav by giving India a solid start in the company of Gill.

The Indian skipper had preferred Gill over Ishan who had to sit out despite a record-breaking 210 in the last one-dayer. Rohit slammed a 67-ball 83 (9x4, 3x6) in a knock of sheer domination.

On a flat deck, Rohit was at ease while stepping out to the Lankan pacers and pulled them with nonchalance. Gill was also fluent and complemented his skipper while maintaining his flair and elegance.

Continuing his dream run in ODIs, Gill brought up his fifth half-century off 51 balls. It was one-way traffic for the Indian opening duo before Shanaka dismissed Gill. The youngster was guilty of playing across the line and was trapped in front of the wicket.

Looking to end his century drought, Rohit too perished in addition to 30 runs to the total. Debutant Dilshan Madushanka cleaned him up. The run rate slowed, and it was a welcome respite for the Sri Lankans staring at a 400-plus target.

The home team slowly regained momentum, with Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (28) taking charge of the middle overs. Having got the nod ahead of Suryakumar, Iyer looked fluent and hit Wanindu Hasaranga for a six. But he failed to convert his start. The underfire KL Rahul (39) also could not make it big and was bowled around the legs after being deceived by a slower one from Kasun Rajitha.

(With inputs from PTI)