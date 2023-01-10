IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Diet is the most important thing at this age' - Kohli after 45th ODI hundred

IND vs SL 2022-23: India blazed past Sri Lanka bowlers in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday, while Virat Kohli hit his 45th ODI century. He has credited his diet for maintaining a match-fit body at this age.

Image credit: PTI

Team India came up with a resounding batting performance in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Batting first, it finished on a mega total of 373/7, thanks to an exquisite hundred from former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who played a gem of a knock of 113. While it was his 45th ton, he has also levelled legendary former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most ODI centuries at home. Although he rode on luck, as a couple of dropped catches aided him, he also credited his diet for maintaining a match-Fit body at this age.

Image credit: PTI

Uttering to the official broadcaster after his innings, Kohli spoke, "I have had a bit of a break and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game, and I tried to keep my strike rate in check." ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - SUPPORTERS GO AMOK AS VIRAT KOHLI SLAMS 45TH ODI CENTURY

Image credit: PTI

"I was happy I could maintain the tempo, and we finished with 370. I would take those [dropped catches] any day. Luck plays a big part. You need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important; pretty aware of that. Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me," added Kohli.

Image credit: PTI