Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Diet is the most important thing at this age' - Kohli after 45th ODI hundred

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India blazed past Sri Lanka bowlers in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday, while Virat Kohli hit his 45th ODI century. He has credited his diet for maintaining a match-fit body at this age.

    Image credit: PTI

    Team India came up with a resounding batting performance in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Batting first, it finished on a mega total of 373/7, thanks to an exquisite hundred from former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who played a gem of a knock of 113. While it was his 45th ton, he has also levelled legendary former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most ODI centuries at home. Although he rode on luck, as a couple of dropped catches aided him, he also credited his diet for maintaining a match-Fit body at this age.

    Image credit: PTI

    Uttering to the official broadcaster after his innings, Kohli spoke, "I have had a bit of a break and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game, and I tried to keep my strike rate in check."

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - SUPPORTERS GO AMOK AS VIRAT KOHLI SLAMS 45TH ODI CENTURY

    Image credit: PTI

    "I was happy I could maintain the tempo, and we finished with 370. I would take those [dropped catches] any day. Luck plays a big part. You need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important; pretty aware of that. Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me," added Kohli.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I helped the team get 20 runs extra, rather than 350. It's going to be the same thing. Someone will have to score a 150 or 140 to chase this down. But it also gives our bowlers a chance to bowl with dew coming into play. I am quite aware of what I eat. Diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give 100% to the team," Kohli concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Supporters go amok as Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters run amok as 'GOAT' Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton - Venkatesh Prasad on Ishan Kishan axe-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    football Is PSG star Lionel Messi still on Inter Miami's radar? Coach Phil Neville gives startling response snt

    Is PSG star Lionel Messi still on Inter Miami's radar? Coach Phil Neville gives startling response

    Prince Harry memoir Spare to release today from price to where to buy know it all gcw

    Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to release today; From price to where to buy; know it all

    Centre to install micro-seismic observation systems at 'sinking' Joshimath; check details - adt

    Centre to install micro-seismic observation systems at 'sinking' Joshimath; check details

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Supporters go amok as Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters run amok as 'GOAT' Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

    football More trouble for Noel Le Graet: After Zidane row, now agent Sonia Souid alleges misconduct; FFF chief urged to quit snt

    More trouble for Le Graet: After Zidane row, now agent Sonia Souid alleges misconduct; FFF chief urged to quit

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon