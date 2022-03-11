IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep been dropped? Bumrah explains

India takes on Sri Lanka in the final day-night Test in Bengaluru from Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah has revealed if Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the squad.

After one-sided domination in the opening Test, won by India against Sri Lanka, the two teams face off in the final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Saturday, which will be a day-night affair. The Indian squad has witnessed a change, with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav being replaced by all-rounder Axar Patel. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has explained Kuldeep's exclusion.

While the All-India Selection Committee announced that Axar was replacing Kuldeep, neither it nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) explained the reason for Kuldeep's exclusion. In the meantime, Bumrah clarified that Kuldeep wasn't dropped from the side but was given a bio-bubble break. It was done to give him time to spend with his family before going on a hectic two-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 duty with Delhi Capitals (DC).

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N) - Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

"See, Kuldeep hasn't been dropped. He was in (the) bio-bubble for a very long time and didn't get the opportunity to go home. Since his possibility of playing the second Test was a little less, he has been given rest to have some time with the family before the IPL," Bumrah was quoted as saying during a virtual press conference on Monday in Bengaluru, ahead of the final Test.

"Player's well-being is also paramount because staying in the bubble is not so easy. Every player wants to play every game, but the mental aspect is also important, and whenever Kuldeep gets an opportunity, he will try to do his best. But, at this point of time, the decision to give him rest was taken keeping in mind the two-month-long IPL, where he will be away from his family," added Bumrah.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL, Mohali Test - Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

Bumrah also praised Axar's inclusion in the squad, stating that his values would bolster the team. Likewise, Bumrah was questioned on him bowling just four overs in the second innings of the Mohali Test. He explained that it was a tactical call due to the low light during the day.

"There is no workload management during the match. When you play the game, you go all out, but there was a time in the middle when we wanted to bowl fast bowlers, but the light was not permissible. So, that was the time when Shami bhai and I couldn't bowl," Bumrah concluded.