Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep been dropped? Bumrah explains

    India takes on Sri Lanka in the final day-night Test in Bengaluru from Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah has revealed if Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the squad.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep Yadav been dropped? Jasprit Bumrah explains-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    After one-sided domination in the opening Test, won by India against Sri Lanka, the two teams face off in the final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Saturday, which will be a day-night affair. The Indian squad has witnessed a change, with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav being replaced by all-rounder Axar Patel. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has explained Kuldeep's exclusion.

    While the All-India Selection Committee announced that Axar was replacing Kuldeep, neither it nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) explained the reason for Kuldeep's exclusion. In the meantime, Bumrah clarified that Kuldeep wasn't dropped from the side but was given a bio-bubble break. It was done to give him time to spend with his family before going on a hectic two-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 duty with Delhi Capitals (DC).

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N) - Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

    "See, Kuldeep hasn't been dropped. He was in (the) bio-bubble for a very long time and didn't get the opportunity to go home. Since his possibility of playing the second Test was a little less, he has been given rest to have some time with the family before the IPL," Bumrah was quoted as saying during a virtual press conference on Monday in Bengaluru, ahead of the final Test.

    "Player's well-being is also paramount because staying in the bubble is not so easy. Every player wants to play every game, but the mental aspect is also important, and whenever Kuldeep gets an opportunity, he will try to do his best. But, at this point of time, the decision to give him rest was taken keeping in mind the two-month-long IPL, where he will be away from his family," added Bumrah.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL, Mohali Test - Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    Bumrah also praised Axar's inclusion in the squad, stating that his values would bolster the team. Likewise, Bumrah was questioned on him bowling just four overs in the second innings of the Mohali Test. He explained that it was a tactical call due to the low light during the day.

    "There is no workload management during the match. When you play the game, you go all out, but there was a time in the middle when we wanted to bowl fast bowlers, but the light was not permissible. So, that was the time when Shami bhai and I couldn't bowl," Bumrah concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ross Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series-ayh

    Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans left dejected-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans laud hosts

    Shane Warne final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room-ayh

    Warne's final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami attains historic feat-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami equals historic feat, Twitter applauds

    S Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional-ayh

    Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional

    Recent Stories

    CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 10th 12th Result to be announced soon gcw

    CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: 10th, 12th Result to be announced soon

    Army helicopter crashes in North Kashmir's Gurez sector

    BREAKING: Army helicopter crashes in North Kashmir's Gurez sector

    Does Ralf Rangnick favour particular types of players at Manchester United? Diogo Dalot reveals-ayh

    Does Rangnick favour particular types of players at Man United? Dalot reveals

    Its time for Mumbai now : Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls - ADT

    'It's time for Mumbai now': Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls

    36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields

    36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon