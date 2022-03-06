Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India has given Sri Lanka a reality check in the opening Mohali Test. The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead after an innings and 222-run win. Here's how the netizens have applauded.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh
    Mohali, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    It was sheer one-sided domination from Team India against Sri Lanka in the opening Test. Played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday (Day 3), the hosts ran away with a win by an innings and 222 runs. As the Indians have a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, the netizens took to social media to applaud their performance, especially by all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

    Batting first, India had done a great job with the bat, with four batters scoring 50s. At the same time, Jadeja stole the show with his magnificent innings of an unbeaten 175, despite Lanka putting on a consolidated bowling effort. With the scoreboard pressure of India's 574/8, the visitors were definitely under pressure.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    In the first innings, Lanka could manage 174, with Pathum Nissanka scoring an unbeaten 61, while Jadeja's five-for headlined the innings, as he became the sixth cricketer to score a 150-plus in a Test innings and claim a fifer. Also, Ashwin broke into the top ten of the highest wicket-takers in Test history.

    With a lead of 400, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma enforced the follow-on. Although Lanka did well in the post-lunch session, losing just three wickets, it was a total collapse in the post-tea session. Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella was the top scorer for the visitors in the second innings, with an unbeaten 51, while Ashwin and Jadeja claimed four each to get the job done.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

    Notably, Ashwin went past legendary former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev's tally of second-most Test wickets for India. While Dev had claimed 434, Ashwin now has 436. He is still considerably behind legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619). The two sides clash from Saturday in the final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a day-night affair.

    Among the other stats scripted with this win:

    • It is Lanka's third-biggest Test defeat in terms of innings.
    • Lanka has lost the join-most Test wickets in a day (16).
    • Rohit has become only the second Indian skipper to win his maiden Test in charge by an innings after Polly Umrigar.
    • Jadeja is the first in Test history to score 150-plus in a Test innings and claim a match nine-for.

    Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 174 (Nissanka- 61*; Jadeja- 5/41) & 178 (Dickwella-51*; Ashwin- 4/47, Jadeja- 4/48) by 222 runs.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
